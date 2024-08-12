Former NHLer Explains Why It’s a ‘Bad Idea’ if Blackhawks Name Bedard Captain

Former NHL defenseman Shane O’Brien thinks it’s a bad idea if the Chicago Blackhawks made Connor Bedard captain.

The Blackhawks have not had a captain since the 2022-23 NHL season when Jonathan Toews was their captain. However, entering the 2024-25 NHL season there are rumors that Chicago will name Bedard captain, at just 19 years old, which O’Brien is not a fan of.

“There is a rumor that they are thinking about making him the captain this year, as a 19-year-old, I think it is a bad idea, personally… Do you think this is a good idea to give him the captaincy at this young of an age? They did it with Gabriel Landeskog in Colorado and it’s worked out great obviously, I just think he’s too young,” O’Brien said on his Missin Curfew podcast.

Bedard is the face of the Blackhawks, and being the captain as a teenager in the NHL is nothing new. Connor McDavid, Landeskog, Sidney Crosby, Vincent Lecavalier, and Brian Bellows were all named captains at age 19.

Last season, Bedard recorded 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points in 68 games. He won the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

Scottie Upshall says Bedard Should be the Blackhawks’ Captain

After O’Brien thought it would be a bad idea for Bedard to be the captain of the Blackhawks, his co-host and fellow former NHLer Scottie Upshall said it was a good idea.

Upshall believes there is no one else in the room who could be the captain. He also thinks that naming Bedard the captain will help develop him even further as it will force him into a leadership role.

“The new young players that wear their heart on their sleeve that are high draft picks, their generational players, guys that are going to be there forever. Give them the captaincy, let them start to be responsible for leadership roles, meting the coaches, and speaking on behalf of the team. Do I think Connor Bedard has it in him at this young of an age? You are not born to be that good of a hockey player and not carry some leadership qualities,” Upshall responded.

“So, at some point, I think he is the captain. If now is the time, jersey sales go through the roof, is there another guy in the room you want to wear the C before him? I don’t think so. So, I think it is a great move, it creates some excitement for the team, and you tell him you are our guy,” Upshall added.

Bedard was the captain of his WHL team the Regina Pats.

Blackhawks Player Calls Bedard ‘Mature’

Although Bedard is just 19 and finished his rookie season, Chicago forward Nick Foligno was blown away by the first-overall pick.

Despite still being a teenager, Foligno says Bedard is wiser and more mature than people would expect.

“Wiser and more mature than you’d probably expect — but also kind of expected with everything he’s had to deal with,” Foligno said to ESPN. ” I know he has to put his guard up in certain aspects … But around us, he’s really able to be himself, let his guard down, laugh, and you can tell he’s most comfortable in that locker room environment with the guys.”

Foligno served as the captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons.