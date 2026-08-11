Connor Bedard Contract Expected to Impact the Remaining RFA’s

This has been a summer of big extensions across the NHL as many young stars around the league have cashed in on an NHL market that continues to see a rising salary cap. The biggest deals of note have centered around the Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson, Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard and San Jose Sharks Macklin Celebrini. The Bedard contract in particular is expected to influence the rest of the notable RFA’s left unsigned. Two players have especially been impacted by Bedard’s deal.

Bedard’s Contract has Set the Table for the Remaining RFA’s

Bedard’s five year $75 million contract will pay him $15 million per year across the duration of that deal. That will make him the third richest player in the NHL next season when it comes to the league payroll. With the Bedard domino having been dropped, this number has set the table for the remaining RFA’s to follow.

Insider Elliotte Friedman recently spoke about the players that have been most impacted by Bedard’s contract on NHL Tonight: “Connor Bedard obviously had indicated he wasn’t interested in an offer sheet, he signed for 15 [million], but I think what two negotiations that’s affected are Cutter Gauthier and also Adam Fantilli.”

Players like Gauthier and Fantilli had been waiting on the Bedard camp when it comes to setting the mark in negotiations. Given his status as one of the top young talents in the NHL, Bedard’s contract should be higher than what they receive. Bedard outproduced both players last year despite missing time with a shoulder injury, recording 30 goals and 45 assists for 75 points in 69 games.

Nevertheless, both Gauthier and Fantilli are in prime positions to cash in as well on their upcoming deals with the rising cap. Gauthier had a breakout year this past season with Anaheim, amassing 41 goals and 28 assists for 69 points in 76 games. In the playoffs, he registered four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 12 games. Fantilli’s season was less impressive, but he was still solid as he totaled 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 82 games.

What will Gauthier and Fantilli Contract’s Look Like?

When it comes to projecting Gauthier and Fantilli’s deals, it is fair to use Bedard’s contract as the summit point. $15 million would likely be the cut-off range for what both players could receive as their respective teams would use Bedard as a reference.

For Gauthier, there is another contract that has probably had an impact on his camp. That contract is within his own team: Carlsson’s five year $18 million deal. There is a good chance that Gauthier’s ask has gone up after the Carlsson ordeal. However, Carlsson’s situation was different taking the offer sheet into account. With that said, a price point in the $14 million range for Gauthier would not be a shocker.

As for Fantilli, it is hard to imagine his number being higher than Gauthier’s based on performance reasons. However, his Columbus Blue Jackets team has a much more favorable cap situation at hand. Meaning, a $13-14 million contract could be in play for Fantilli.