Connor Bedard Holds Nothing Back On New Teammate Bowen Byram

As part of their offseason moves made by general manager Kyle Davidson, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres along with forward Jordan Greenway.

In return, the Blackhawks sent the Sabres the No. 4 and No. 45 (second round) picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as defenseman Louis Crevier. Byram was then signed to a six-year, $75 million contract, keeping him in the Windy City for the foreseeable future.

And while there were understandable concerns about Chicago trading such a valued draft selection, franchise star Connor Bedard believes that it was the right move and is looking forward to having Byram as one of his new teammates.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Speaks Openly On Bowen Byram As A Teammate

According to Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, who also recently signed a major extension with Chicago, Byram is going to be “one of the best” defensemen in the NHL while also touting his high skill levels.

“Obviously, getting ‘Bo,’ he’s someone who’s going to be one of the best D-men in the League,” Bedard said. “He’s always shown that, but when you play behind Cale (Makar with the Colorado Avalanche) and (Rasmus) Dahlin (with the Sabres), it’s not easy to take their spots, so just for him to have that opportunity to be that one and prove himself in that way, and he’s going to do it. He’s one of the most skilled players in the League. Just his motivation to prove that is unbelievable and his excitement to be with us is great for the team.”

Bedard, who won’t be able to play until November after undergoing surgery to repair an injury he suffered during offseason training, believes that exciting things are in store for the Blackhawks.

“With those (offseason) additions to add that high-end skill and the other additions, you add guys who are physical and can help on the other end of the ice, which is just as important,” Bedard said. “Our adds are going to be a huge difference. We feel good about our group and what we’ve got going in. We’re extremely confident of each and every guy in the room and the growth we’ve all had this summer. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Connor Bedard Recently Signed A Five-Year Extension

Bedard, who completed his three-year entry level contract after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was signed to a five-year contract by Davidson that carries a $15 million salary cap hit, one of the highest in the League today.

While he’s not entirely sure what his status will be in September when the Blackhawks gather for Training Camp, he’s going to do everything possible to expedite his recovery process.

“I’m not 100 percent sure what I’ll be doing at that time (training camp),” he said. “I mean, I’d be skating I think but for me to be there every day, be in the gym, be grinding, I’m going to do everything I can to make this as quick as possible and as well done (recovery) as possible, but I know the guys are going to go into camp and go into the start of the season and do great.”