Connor Bedard Sets High Expectations for Blackhawks After Receiving the Captaincy

The Chicago Blackhawks surprised no one today as they announced that franchise player Connor Bedard will be the team’s next captain. Bedard is the 37th captain in the Original Six organization’s centennial history, succeeding the Minnesota Wild‘s Nick Foligno in the role. Bedard commented on the honor of wearing the “C” in an article with The Player’s Tribune.

Bedard Calls his Shot for the Blackhawks

Bedard has big shoes to fill as many legendary players have served as Chicago captain over the years, including Jonathan Toews. Toews won three Stanley Cups during his time as team captain, having developed a dynamic connection with Bedard’s upcoming linemate: Patrick Kane. Bedard is now the second youngest captain in franchise history after Toews.

In the Players’ Tribune article, Bedard set high expectations for the Blackhawks as he takes on the position as this team’s leader: “I do have this big responsibility, which is to help bring the Blackhawks franchise back to where it belongs. Playing tough, winning hockey. Making deep playoff runs. And most importantly — and I can promise you it’ll happen — competing for Stanley Cups. We’re going to get there.”

These are lofty expectations for Bedard to place on himself and this team. But, that has to be the mindset moving forward. This is a Blackhawks team that has struggled in Bedard’s first three years in the NHL. The team has been in the midst of a tear-down rebuild with building the prospect pool through the draft being the emphasis under general manager Kyle Davidson. The goal has shifted this offseason; the decision to give up their fourth overall pick plus additional assets for Bowen Byram showed that. The choice to bring back Kane proved this point as well.

Bedard Looking to Bring Winning Hockey Back to Chicago

Winning is now the expectation for Chicago. Gone are the entry-level-contract days for Bedard as he enters his fourth season at the age of 21. He is getting paid the big-bucks with $75 million in the bank for the next five years. He now carries with him extra responsibility as captain. He finally has support around him as well with more and more young guns joining the fray, such as Anton Frondell and Roman Kantserov. This is a team that is expected to be better this season; the play of Bedard when he returns from injury will be a key factor in how this 2026-2027 campaign plays out for Chicago.

The standards have clearly been raised in Chicago as this team enters a new era with Bedard at the helm of the squad’s identity. Bedard is bullish on the Blackhawks chances moving forward, stating in the article: “We have a group here that’s in it for the long haul……… and we’re going to keep putting in work, and keep pushing each other, and keep repping this city. And eventually that’ll end up being what matters. Let’s go win some damn hockey games.”

Bedard is saying the right things as he gets used to his new position as captain. The spotlight will continue to be on him as he looks to lead his team out of the rebuild and back into playoff contention in the near future.