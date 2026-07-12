Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands Flames Former First-Round Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks have made it clear that they want to take a step forward next season. Their most notable move so far this offseason was when they traded this year’s 4th overall pick, 45th overall pick, and defenseman Louis Crevier to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for star blueliner Bowen Byram and winger Jordan Greenway.

Byram and Greenway are not the only new players on the Blackhawks’ roster, as they also signed Cole Smith and Ian Cole in free agency. While Chicago has been active this summer, they should not be done yet.

The Blackhawks would be wise to add another skilled forward to their roster before the start of the season. Because of this, one trade candidate who could make a lot of sense for the Blackhawks to acquire is Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary. The 2020 first-round pick could use a fresh start and would be an intriguing young forward for Chicago to take a chance on.

With that, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that would have the Blackhawks acquire Zary from the Flames in an interesting move.

Blackhawks Get:

Connor Zary

Flames Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Blackhawks would be taking a gamble on a former first-round pick who has had past success. The Flames, on the other hand, would bring in another draft pick that they could use to improve their prospect pool.

Flames’ Connor Zary Is One of NHL’s Top Trade Candidates Right Now

After a tough 2025-26 season, Zary’s name has been creating a lot of chatter in the rumor mill this summer. Because of this, the young forward was recently included in The Fourth Period’s Summer Trade Watch 2026 list.

“The Flames are open for business and listening on several players, and Zary is one of them. He has two years left on his contract and Calgary’s actively dangling him out there,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With Zary being a young forward who has shown offensive promise in the past, he is exactly the kind of player who a rebuilding team like the Blackhawks should take a chance on. It is no secret that they need more skilled wingers, and Zary is just that. However, he is also capable of playing center, so he has good versatility.

At just 24 years old, there is a reason to believe that Zary can get his career back on track. Perhaps getting the chance to play with exciting youngsters like Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, and Frank Nazar in Chicago could help him do just that.

Zary Would Provide an Upgrade to the Blackhawks’ Forward Group

When looking at Chicago’s forward group, it is clear that Zary would upgrade it. He could slot very nicely on their second line with Nazar and Frondell if acquired. However, he could also be a real candidate to play on the Blackhawks’ first line as well if he hit his full potential.

Zary’s previous stats show that he can make an impact when playing at his best. During the 2024-25 season, he had 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games. This was after he had 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games with Calgary during the 2023-24 season. With previous numbers like these, the Blackhawks should strongly consider making a push for him.