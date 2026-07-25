Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands Former 37-Goal Scorer

The Chicago Blackhawks made another big move earlier this week when they brought back franchise legend Patrick Kane on a two-year, $8 million AAV contract. With this, No. 88 will now be a very important part of the Blackhawks’ top six once again. He will also give Connor Bedard such much-needed help.

Yet, even after Kane, it is fair to argue that the Blackhawks could use another forward on their roster to solidify their bottom six. One way that they could look to do this is through the trade market.

When loooking at trade candidates around the NHL, Anaheim Ducks winger Frank Vatrano could be an interesting player for the Blackhawks to bring in. After matching the Philadelphia Flyers’ five-year, $90 million offer sheet for Leo Carlsson, the Ducks need to free up cap space to re-sign restricted free agent Cutter Gauthier. Because of this, there is a chance that Vatrano gets moved.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Blackhawks bring in Vatrano from the Ducks.

Blackhawks Get:

Frank Vatrano

Ducks Get:

2027 Sixth-Round Pick

With this move, the Blackhawks would be acquiring a veteran forward in Vatrano who would have the potential to give them more secondary scoring. The Ducks, on the other hand, would get a draft pick and free up much-needed cap space.

Where Could Frank Vatrano Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup?

If Vatrano bounced back in Chicago after his tough 2025-26 season with Anaheim, he would have the potential to be a very solid addition to Chicago’s third line. While he had just nine points in 50 games last season, he also recorded at least 21 goals and 41 points in each of his three previous seasons before 2025-26. This included him setting career highs with 37 goals and 60 points just back in 2023-24.

Yet, Vatrano’s hard-nosed style of play could also make him a useful forward on the Blackhawks’ fourth line. He has recorded at least 84 hits in each of his last four seasons. He also had a career-high 169 hits in 2024-25 and 156 hits in 2023-24, so he undoubtedly plays a heavy game.

Vatrano would also give the Blackhawks another option to work with on their second power play unit if acquired. He has shown in the past that he can make an impact on the man advantage, as evidenced by his 13 power-play goals for the Ducks in 2023-24.

Vatrano Could Bounce Back If Given Fresh Start on Blackhawks

It is clear that Vatrano would benefit from a change of scenery at this point. He had trouble fitting into Joel Quenneville’s system this past season and could bounce back if given a fresh start on a rebuilding team like the Blackhawks. Sometimes a player can turn things around after a trade, and that could happen with Vatrano if he gets moved.

When playing at his best, Vatrano has shown that he can be a very effective top-nine forward who produces solid offense and plenty of grit. If he bounced back after a move to the Blackhawks, he would be a very good addition to their roster as they look to take a step forward in 2026-27.