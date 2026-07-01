Chicago Blackhawks Sign 16-Year NHL Veteran Defenseman

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 27: Ian Cole #28 of the Utah Mammoth celebrates his goal during the second period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center on April 27, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
After acquiring Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres, the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in another left-shot defenseman.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Blackhawks are signing defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $4 million contract. Cole’s new deal with Chicago also comes with $750,000 of potential bonuses, per LeBrun.
Cole will now serve as a veteran defenseman for the Blackhawks as they look to be more competitive next season. In 82 games during this past season with the Utah Mammoth, he posted three goals, 20 assists, 23 points, 73 hits, and 151 blocks.
Cole will likely work on Chicago’s bottom pairing and also offer them a clear option for their penalty kill.
Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa
After acquiring Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres, the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in another left-shot defenseman.According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Blackhawks are signing defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $4 million contract. Cole’s new deal with Chicago also comes with $750,000 of potential bonuses, per LeBrun.Cole will now serve as a veteran defenseman […]
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