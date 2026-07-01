Chicago Blackhawks Sign 16-Year NHL Veteran Defenseman

After acquiring Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres, the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in another left-shot defenseman.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Blackhawks are signing defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $4 million contract. Cole’s new deal with Chicago also comes with $750,000 of potential bonuses, per LeBrun.

Cole will now serve as a veteran defenseman for the Blackhawks as they look to be more competitive next season. In 82 games during this past season with the Utah Mammoth, he posted three goals, 20 assists, 23 points, 73 hits, and 151 blocks.

Cole will likely work on Chicago’s bottom pairing and also offer them a clear option for their penalty kill.