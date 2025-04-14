Insider Links Blackhawks to $65 Million Superstar in Offseason

The Chicago Blackhawks are once again one of the worst teams in the NHL, but they are looking to be aggressive in the offseason.

The Blackhawks have Connor Bedard as their star player but will be looking to add more talent around him. NHL insider Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors links the Blackhawks to signing Mitch Marner in free agency.

“Mitch Marner is the big prize in free agency if he reaches there. The Blackhawks have the money, have space, and a huge need for him,” Couch wrote. “Connor Bedard really needs a star to play beside and has to start shooting more to score more goals. This can happen with an elite playmaker in Marner feeding him the puck and with that talent on the top line, more offensive zone time as well. He won’t be cheap, but he would be worth it as it is a time when the Blackhawks need a star forward who has experience.”

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star winger could play alongside Connor Bedard and help take the former first overall pick take the next step.

Marner has recorded 26 goals and 73 assists for 99 points in 79 games this season with Toronto.

Blackhawks GM Optimistic About Rebuild

Chicago general manager, Kyle Davidson, thinks the Blackhawks rebuild is nearly over.

The Blackhawks have the second-worst record in the NHL, and although Davidson expected to be better, he’s optimistic with what the team has shown.

“Did I expect us to be better than second to last? I did, I did,” Davidson said. “But that doesn’t at all mean that I’m concerned about the bigger picture here, about the bigger process at play here in terms of where we’re headed and how good this group and this young group coming up can be. That hasn’t changed at all. I’m probably more optimistic having seen the years our young players are having throughout the organization. I’m probably more optimistic now than I was in the summer in that respect.”

Chicago is 23-46-11 and has the second-worst record in the NHL and will be in line for a top pick in the draft.

Blackhawks GM Noncommittal on Making Big Moves

Chicago enters the offseason with plenty of cap space and the ability to add a star player.

However, Davidson says the team is noncommittal on adding a star player as he wants to see how the offseason plays out.

“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s January. I have no clue who’s going to be available in six, seven months. We’ll continue to consider once we know who’s actually available and what makes sense. A lot can change in the next six months, basically, before we get there. I will say, you’re never ruling anything out, right? You’re always considering what makes sense short, medium and long term.

“Whether that’s when you get to the summer and signings, whether that’s trade opportunities that become available or considerations you’re making for your roster, you’re never not considering things. So we always do. Something like that, that’s obviously a question I get asked a lot,” Davidson added.

Chicago has just over $30 million in cap space.