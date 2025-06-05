Insider: Blackhawks Don’t Believe There’s ‘Enough Upside’ to Sign Star Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks have been linked to some star free agents this offseason, but it may not come to fruition.

NHL insider Scott Powers of The Athletic revealed that the Blackhawks are interested in Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner. Marner completed his six-year, $65.41 million deal and will be in line for a big payday.

Although the Blackhawks have been linked to Marner, Powers doubts Chicago will sign him.

“For one, if Marner does hit the open market, the Blackhawks, like everyone else, would likely inquire about him,” Powers wrote. “The Blackhawks just aren’t expected to open their checkbook and allow Marner to fill out the amount. That alone probably wouldn’t make them a true player for him.

“As much as they like Marner, they don’t see him — or any unrestricted free agent — as an essential piece to add, considering where they are in their rebuild. He isn’t the Brian Campbell or Marián Hossa that puts them over the top,” Powers added. “Two years from now, as the Blackhawks’ youth grows older and more established, that could be different. But as of now, the Blackhawks don’t believe there’s enough upside in making Marner one of the league’s highest-paid players.”

Marner would be the Blackhawks’ top player, but it appears Chicago isn’t too serious about signing him.

Marner recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games last season. He’s a three-time All-Star.

Blackhawks GM Wants to Add More Talent to Roster

Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild, but Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is hoping that ends soon.

Although the Blackhawks may not sign the marquee free agents, Davidson says the goal is to add more talent to the roster and create competition.

“There’s definitely a willingness to create some meaningful battles in training camp,” Davidson said. “We want competition, and we want the best players for those spots to win those roster spots. No one’s going to walk in here next fall anointed a spot, they’ve got to come earn it. They’ve got to come take it. We’ve talked about resetting the culture, and resetting the way we think about things and do things. And that starts with on day one next year in training camp for guys having to come in earned a spot, and no one being given anything.”

Chicago has missed the playoffs in five straight seasons. The Blackhawks enter the offseason with just over $29.2 million in cap space.

Marner Uncertain on Future Ahead of Free Agency

Marner is the top free agent available and will have several teams interested in him.

However, after the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs, Marner admitted he wasn’t sure about his future.

“I’ve always loved my time here, I’ve loved being here,” Marner said. “I’ve been so grateful. I haven’t processed anything yet. It’s still so fresh… I’ll sit down with my wife. I’ll start talking and trying to figure out what the next steps are.”

Marner has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs. He will likely command upwards of $13 million per season.