Insider: Former Blackhawks Captain Favored to Sign With West Team

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is looking to make a comeback and is favored to sign with a new team.

Toews has spent his entire NHL career from 2007 until 2023 with the Blackhawks, helping them win three Stanley Cups. However, he had to step away from hockey due to medical issues, but is now seeking a comeback at age 37.

With Toews looking to make a comeback, NHL insider Cam Robinson of EliteProspects reports that the Winnipeg Jets are favored to sign the centerman.

“Two years removed from his last NHL game, there’s some distractingly loud buzz that Jonathan Toews will make his return to the league with the Winnipeg Jets,” Robinson wrote. “It would be a full-circle moment for the former Blackhawks captain. Born and raised in Manitoba, the idea of Toews finishing his career at home, on an already-built Cup contender, has weight. Questions about his durability and role remain, but no one is asking him to be a 1C anymore.

“Toews would be insulated in the Jets lineup, providing immense experience and depth down the lineup. And will very likely come at a bargain basement price,” Robinson added. “It would be a great story if it happens, and at this point they appear to be the favourites to land him.”

Toews is from Winnipeg so he would be able at home and help the Jets get over the hump. With Adam Lowry out until late 2025, there is a need at center, and Toews could play the role perfectly.

In his last NHL season, Toews recorded 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points in 53 games. During his prime, he was one of the best centers in the NHL and could add some leadership to the Jets’ roster.

Toews Hoping to Make NHL Comeback

Toews has been out for two years due to medical issues, as he revealed he went on a healing journey for five weeks in India.

After rumors came out that Toews was looking to come back, his agent confirmed that it is the case.

“Yes, 100 percent. Johnny is feeling great and we’re moving forward,” Toews’ agent Pat Brisson told NHL.com.

Although the former Blackhawks’ captain is looking to make a comeback, it’s uncertain how much interest there will be in him. But, one positive is that NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes that Toews will sign for the league minimum.

“The fun part is the pursuit of Toews can begin now. There’s no rush but he doesn’t need to wait until July 1 to sign for next season as he’s already a free agent,” Seravalli wrote. “We’d expect that Toews will sign for a league-minimum salary of $775,000, plus games-played or point-based performance bonuses that he can earn that would not necessarily apply to a team’s salary cap next season. He would provide teams with a virtual no-risk, high-reward proposition.”

Toews is a six-time NHL All-Star.

Toews Frustrated With How Blackhawks Tenure Ended

After the 2022-23 NHL season ended, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson revealed the team wouldn’t be re-signing the star forward.

Toews was a longtime Blackhawks captain, and he admits he isn’t happy with how his tenure in Chicago ended.

“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews told The Athletic. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion. But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give.”

Toews did help the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups, but the ending wasn’t the best for him or the team.