Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands Sabres Former First-Round Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks have made multiple additions to their roster this offseason. Among their newcomers are Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, Ian Cole, and Cole Smith. They have brought in some experienced players, which was undoubtedly a major need for the young Blackhawks.

Yet, when looking at the Blackhawks’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they should not be done making moves yet. One of their top needs heading into next season is another winger for their top six.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Buffalo Sabres winger Jack Quinn is exactly the kind of forward with good upside who the Blackhawks should strongly consider targeting.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Blackhawks acquire Quinn from the Sabres in their second big trade together this summer.

Blackhawks Get:

Jack Quinn

Sabres Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Second-Round Pick (From Edmonton Oilers)

Landon Slaggert

With this move, the Blackhawks would be acquiring a former first-round pick in Quinn who would immediately upgrade their forward group. The Sabres, on the other hand, would get two second-round picks and an interesting young forward in Slaggert.

Sabres’ Jack Quinn Would Give the Blackhawks’ Top Six A Nice Boost

When observing Chicago’s projected lineup for next season, it is clear that they could use some help in their top six. If they acquired Quinn from the Sabres, he would provide them with just that.

When looking at a specific spot in the Blackhawks’ lineup where Quinn could fit, their second line with Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell stands out. However, he could also be an option for the Blackhawks’ first line. In either scenario, the Blackhawks’ top six would be getting a boost if they brought in Quinn this offseason.

Quinn’s stats from this past season show that he is capable of making a real impact. In 82 games during the 2025-26 campaign with Buffalo, the 2020 eighth-overall pick set new career highs with 20 goals, 31 assists, and 51 points in 82 games. These are impressive numbers and would make him one of Chicago’s top forwards if they brought him in.

Sabres’ Jack Quinn Could Hit a New Level With the Blackhawks

Sometimes a change of scenery can help a player reach new heights, and it is fair to wonder if Quinn could do that if acquired by the Blackhawks. If he were acquired by Chicago, he would very likely receive more opportunities than he does with the Sabres due to the Blackhawks’ weaker forward depth.

Furthermore, at just 24 years old, Quinn is still young enough that he can improve his game. With this, he is exactly the kind of young forward with experience that the Blackhawks should be willing to take a gamble on.

Whether it’s Quinn or another player, it is apparent that the Blackhawks should be looking to bring in one more impactful winger for their top six before the start of the season. It will be interesting to see if they can do just that from here.