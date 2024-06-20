Insider Believes Blackhawks Are a Fit for Senators’ $27.6 Million Defensemen

David Pagnotta, an NHL insider for The Fourth Period believes the Chicago Blackhawks are interested in trading for Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Chychrun is set to enter the final year of the six-year $27.6 million deal he signed while he was with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. The defenseman was traded to the Senators on March 1, 2023, but not even two full seasons with Ottawa, he is back on the trade block.

With Chychrun entering the final year of his deal, he has been in trade talks, and Pagnotta believes the Blackhawks are a logical fit for him.

“One darkhorse to consider in the mix is the Chicago Blackhawks,” Pagnotta wrote. “Chicago GM Kyle Davidson has openly said the Hawks are transitioning to the next step of their rebuild, now looking to make hockey moves to improve their NHL roster around Connor Bedard. Chicago has plenty of depth on the left side of their blueline; they’ve already extended Alex Vlasic after a strong first full NHL season. (The Blackhawks) also has Kevin Korchinski, who was only 19 this past season, and prospects Ethan Del Mastro, Wyatt Kaiser, and Nolan Allan coming on the left side.

“The Blackhawks could see Chychrun as a good fit on the right side with Korchinski, which would allow them to move veteran Connor Murphy in a more limited role. Murphy has missed time because of injuries over the past few years but is an important leader in the room and has helped the young defensemen come into the league well,” Pagnotta added.

Ottawa has depth on the left side of their defense which has made Chychrun expendable. Ottawa has Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson as their top two defensemen on the left side. With Chychrun not fitting a major need, Ottawa may opt to trade the 26-year-old to help fill holes on their roster.

However, Chychrun does have a modified no-trade clause, so the defensemen has a bit of a say on where he will be traded.

Last year with the Senators, Chychrun recorded 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points in 82 games.

Chychrun’s Uncle is Blackhawks Head Coach

Part of the reason why Chychrun is linked to the Blackhawks is because his uncle is Luke Richardson, who is the head coach in Chicago.

Pagnotta believes the relationship could play a role in the Blackhawks trading for the defenseman, who is set to make $4.6 million in the 2024-25 NHL season.

“It’s also noteworthy that Chychrun’s uncle is Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, with whom he has a strong relationship. Richardson played over 1,400 regular season games in the NHL and the players in Chicago believe in what he’s preaching. Adding higher quality players to turn that belief into wins is the mantra for the coming summer, and Chychrun fits what they’re looking to accomplish,” Pagnotta added.

Chychrun was drafted 16th overall by Arizona in the 2016 NHL draft. He spent his first seven years in the NHL with Arizona before being traded to Ottawa.

Sens Have Deal in Place With Philadelphia

Ottawa is expected to be one of the more active teams this offseason, as the Senators look to return to the playoffs.

On June 19, TSN reporter Travis Yost reported that the Senators and Philadelphia Flyers have a framework for a trade in place.

It’s unclear who is involved in the trade, but Ottawa is already beginning to start what should be a busy offseason.