Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands $25 Million Star Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to be more competitive during the 2026-27 season. It is understandable, as Connor Bedard is entering the fourth season of his NHL career, and Chicago has not taken much of a step forward.

The Blackhawks have shown their desire to be better this offseason with their moves. They have brought in many new players, including Bowen Byram, Cole Smith, Ian Cole, and Jordan Greenway. However, when looking at Chicago’s roster, it is clear that they need at least one more top-six winger.

One trade candidate who would make a lot of sense for the Blackhawks to target because of this is Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann. The 30-year-old forward has been a popular name in the rumor mill for a while now and would be a big pickup for Chicago if acquired.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Blackhawks land McCann from the Kraken in a big move.

Blackhawks Get:

Jared McCann

Kraken Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (From Edmonton Oilers)

2028 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Blackhawks would be bringing in another star forward to their roster as they look to get better. The Kraken, on the other hand, would land two good draft picks for a player who is entering the final season of his contract.

Kraken’s Jared McCann Would Be Major Addition to the Blackhawks’ Top Six

With the Blackhawks being in need of help in their top six, it would make a lot of sense if they made a push for McCann this offseason. The 2014 first-round pick is coming off a solid season with the Kraken, as he posted 20 goals and 40 points in 52 games. He has also recorded at least 22 goals and 61 points in his previous three seasons before the 2025-26 campaign. This included him setting career highs with 40 goals and 70 points in 79 games for Seattle in 2022-23.

With numbers like these, it is clear that McCann would be a strong addition to the Blackhawks’ roster if acquired. His scoring and playmaking ability could make him a great linemate for Bedard to have. However, he could also make a real impact playing with other Blackhawks young forwards like Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell. McCann would also, of course, be an obvious option for the Blackhawks’ power play if acquired.

Kraken’s Jared McCann Would Give the Blackhawks An Experienced High-Impact Forward

It is no secret that the Blackhawks have a lot of exciting young talent on their roster. However, they could use a high-impact veteran forward like McCann on their roster to help them out. This is because he would not only provide strong offense for the Blackhawks, but also serve as a good mentor for their younger players.

Every playoff team needs to have star players with a lot of NHL experience, and McCann fits that description. Because of this, if the Kraken are willing to move him, the Blackhawks would be incredibly wise to make a push for him this offseason. Let’s see if they do just that.