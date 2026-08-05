Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands Flames $30M Skilled Winger

The Chicago Blackhawks have undoubtedly had an eventful offseason. They have added new players to their roster, including Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, Cole Smith, and Ian Cole. They also brought back franchise legend Patrick Kane on a two-year, $8 million AAV contract.

Overall, with these moves, it is clear that the Blackhawks want to be more competitive next season. It is time for them to take that next step in their rebuild, and this is especially so when noting that star center Connor Bedard is entering his fourth NHL season.

However, when looking at the Blackhawks’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they should not be done adding to it yet. They could use another skilled winger to solidify their forward group.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames forward Joel Farabee stands out as an interesting option for the Blackhawks to consider. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a solid season on a poor Flames team, as he recorded 20 goals and 38 points in 82 games. He is also entering the fifth season of his six-year, $30 million contract, so he would be more than a one-year rental for Chicago if acquired.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Blackhawks acquiring Farabee from the Flames in a summer swap.

Blackhawks Get:

Joel Farabee

Flames Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Second-Round Pick (From Edmonton Oilers)

With this trade, the Blackhawks would be acquiring a skilled forward in Farabee who would immediately boost their roster. The Flames, on the other hand, would land two second-round picks that they could use to strengthen their prospect pool.

Where Flames’ Joel Farabee Could Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup If Acquired

When taking a look at the Blackhawks’ projected lineup for next season, it is clear that Farabee would improve it nicely. When looking at a specific spot in the Blackhawks’ lineup where Farabee could work, their second line with Kane and Patrick Kane stands out in a major way. He would give this line a winger who not only can put the puck in the net but also works hard in the corners.

Yet, when noting that Farabee can play both wings, he could fit in multiple places in the Blackhawks’ top nine. With the Blackhawks needing more offensive production in their lineup, it would make sense if they brought in a versatile player like Farabee. He would also provide them with another clear option for their power play, which adds to their appeal.

Flames’ Farabee Could Be Great Fit on Blackhawks Team on the Rise

When noting that Farabee is still only 26 years old and has multiple years left on his contract, he could be a great fit on a Blackhawks team that is looking to take that next step. He is still young enough that he could work on a team that is built on the future like the Blackhawks.

Yet, even though Farabee will be on the right side of 30 for multiple more years, he also has a lot of experience. This is because he has played in 497 career NHL games over seven seasons. With this, even though he is young enough to fit in a rebuild, he also could be a good mentor in Chicago’s room. With this, the Blackhawks should not be afraid to make a real push for him this summer.