Jonathan Toews Reveals his Feelings on Patrick Kane’s Blackhawks Return

This summer has been one of the busiest and most interesting in recent hockey history, and while things have slowed down significantly, we got one of the most exciting moves of the off-season early on Thursday.

After rumors circulated for weeks, the Chicago Blackhawks made it official, as they signed franchise legend Patrick Kane to a two-year deal, one that may bring him to the end of his National Hockey League career, wrapping it up where it all began. Sure, he’s not going to contend for another Stanley Cup this season, but it’s brought the career of ‘Showtime’ full circle, and now, his former captain has weighed in on the free agency decision of No. 88 to return to Chicago.

Jonathan Toews Declares Jealousy of Patrick Kane

In the hours since the signing, there’s been plenty said about Kane putting the Blackhawks sweater on again in 2026/27, and for the most part, it’s been nothing but excitement for arguably the franchise’s greatest ever player.

Now, his former captain Jonathan Toews has weighed in, with Jonathan Toews’ texts to Kane revealed by Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, with Chicago’s former captain expressing his jealousy that Kane is getting the opportunity to play for the Blackhawks again.

“We were texting, and as happy as I am for him, I told him I’m straight-up jealous that he’s gonna get to play for the Hawks again.”

After missing several seasons, Toews too made a triumphant return to the NHL ahead of the 2025/26 season, but instead of getting the chance to finish his career in Chicago, he signed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets, officially announcing his retirement from the National Hockey League following the season where he posted 11 goals and 29 points in 82 games played.

Patrick Kane to Finish his NHL Career in Chicago

Fortunately for Kane, he’s managed to stay healthy throughout his career, and while he departed the Blackhawks four seasons ago, lacing up the skates for the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings since then, he remains very productive, meaning a return to Chicago makes sense for both the player and the team. The $8 million AAV price tag is one that’s been questioned, but given that Connor Bedard needs talent and experience around him, it was just the perfect fit to bring the franchise icon back to Chicago.

Across his career with the Blackhawks, Kane has played 1,161 regular season games, posting 446 goals and 1,225 points in that time while leading them to three Stanley Cups and winning the coveted Hart Trophy back in 2015/16.

While he may not be that type of player anymore, Kane remains very productive after posting 16 goals and 57 points in 67 games a year ago for Detroit, and with all of the experience he brings to the table and the sentimental value for the Blackhawks, this was a no-brainer as the team look to build the future around Bedard with Kane’s potential leadership playing a pivotal role in that.