Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands Penguins 6-Foot-6 Scoring Winger

The Chicago Blackhawks have been busy so far this offseason, but they should not be done making moves yet. When looking at their current roster, it is clear that they could use another winger to improve their top nine.

When looking at potential trade candidates who could make sense for the Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Justin Brazeau is an interesting player worth considering. With the Penguins’ forward group being crowded, it is fair to wonder if the Penguins could look to move Brazeau as he enters the final season of his contract in 2026-27. If he is made available, the Blackhawks would be wise to make a push for him.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Penguins trading Brazeau to the Blackhawks in a summer move.

Blackhawks Get:

Justin Brazeau

Penguins Get:

2027 Third-Round Pick

Landon Slaggert

With this trade, the Blackhawks would be acquiring a big winger in Brazeau who would help boost their forward group. The Penguins, on the other hand, would add a draft pick and a young and gritty forward in Slaggert who could compete for a spot in their bottom six next season.

Where Justin Brazeau Could Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup if Acquired

When looking at the Blackhawks’ projected lineup for next season, it is clear that Brazeau would give their top nine a boost if acquired. One specific spot in their lineup where he could slot nicely in is their third line with Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis. Brazeau would give these two young players a big and physical forward on their line, which could benefit them.

However, Brazeau could also compete for a spot on the Blackhawks’ second line if acquired. The 6-foot-6 forward has shown that he can put the puck in the net, so he could work well playing in a line with an impactful playmaking center like Nazar. Whether Brazeau played on Chicago’s second or third line, he would be a good addition to their current roster.

Brazeau would also provide the Blackhawks with another clear option to work with on their power play. While the 28-year-old plays a heavy game, he is also a scoring threat, so he could work well on Chicago’s second power play unit if acquired.

Brazeau’s Strong 2025-26 Season Should Interest the Blackhawks

With how well Brazeau played during his first season with the Penguins, it would make sense if the Blackhawks were interested in acquiring him. The big winger took his game to a new level offensively in 2025-26 with Pittsburgh, setting new career highs with 17 goals, 17 assists, and 34 points in 64 games. He also made an impact when it came to his physicality, as he finished the season with 90 hits.

The Blackhawks could use another forward who can score and throw the body as they look to be more competitive in 2025-26. Brazeau certainly fits that description, and it will be interesting to see if the Blackhawks try to acquire him this offseason because of it. There could be a strong fit here between the Blackhawks and Brazeau.