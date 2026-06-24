NHL Rumors: 3 Blackhawks Star Targets After Bowen Byram Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks made a huge trade on Tuesday, as they traded this year’s 4th overall pick, 45th overall pick, and defenseman Louis Crevier to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway.

This is an incredibly bold trade by the Blackhawks. Chicago trading this year’s 4th overall pick indicates that their goal is to take a serious step in the right direction next season after multiple years of being among the worst teams in the NHL.

However, if the Blackhawks hope to compete for a playoff spot next year, it is clear that they should not be done making additions to their roster yet. They need more proven NHL talent, and because of this, let’s look at three more players whom the Blackhawks could target this offseason.

Blackhawks Should Make a Run at Maple Leafs Star Matthew Knies

The Blackhawks were linked to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, and it would make all the sense in the world if they made another run at him this summer. If they acquired him, he would be a perfect power forward to play with star center Connor Bedard, who needs some serious help around him.

At 23 years old, Knies would be an excellent fit on a Blackhawks club that is looking to prove its doubters wrong next season. He also has a $7.75 million cap hit through the 2030-31 season, meaning he would be a long-term addition to the Blackhawks’ roster. In 79 games this past season with the Maple Leafs, the 6-foot-3 forward posted 23 goals, 43 assists, 66 points, and 152 hits.

Blackhawks Have a Superstar Trade Target in Stars’ Jason Robertson

With the Blackhawks clearly being in need of more talent on the wing, it would make all the sense in the world if they made a serious push for Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. Questions about the superstar winger’s future in Dallas continue to come up as the pending restricted free agent remains without a contract. The Stars also have limited cap space, which has led to Robertson being discussed as a trade candidate.

Bringing in Robertson would be exactly the kind of move that would help the Blackhawks be more competitive in 2026-27. The 26-year-old forward’s stats this season show just how much of an impact he is able to make, as he had 45 goals and 96 points in 82 games.

Blackhawks Should Make Serious Push for Sabres’ Alex Tuch in Free Agency

Could the Blackhawks bring in another star from the Sabres after landing Byram? With the Blackhawks needing another top-six winger, it would be understandable if they tried to sign Alex Tuch in free agency.

There is a good chance that Tuch is going to hit the free agent market on July 1, and he would be a huge pickup for the Blackhawks if signed. The 30-year-old forward just had another big year for Buffalo, posting 33 goals, 33 assists, 66 points, 82 hits, and a plus-24 rating. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for Chicago if signed.