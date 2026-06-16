Kyle Calder Passes Away at 47

Former NHL player Kyle Calder, who played 10 years in the world’s top professional hockey league, has passed away. He was 47 years old.

It was revealed on Tuesday morning that Calder had died at the age of 47. No official cause of death was given, though the Los Angeles Jr. Kings said he passed after a brief illness.

Statement on Kyle Calder’s Passing

The NHL Alumni Association shared the following statement on Kyle Calder’s death:

“Our NHL Alumni family is deeply saddened by the passing of Kyle Calder. Today, we mourn not only a respected former NHL player but a cherished teammate, friend, and member of our hockey brotherhood. Kyle embodied the values that make our alumni family so special: his loyalty, toughness, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to those around him. He was tough as nails on the ice, a fierce competitor who never backed down, yet behind that grit was a teddy bear heart. Kyle cared deeply for his teammates, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was a protector, a loyal friend, and someone who always put others before himself. A proud Alberta native, Kyle enjoyed a successful 10-year NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks,” the statement read.

“Over the course of his 590 career games, he earned the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike through his relentless work ethic, determination, and character. Beyond his playing days, Kyle was devoted to giving back to the game he loved. He was actively involved in youth hockey and passionate about helping young players develop both on and off the ice. He took great pride in mentoring the next generation, and his impact on young athletes and their families will continue to be felt for years to come. Kyle will be greatly missed and forever remembered by our NHL Alumni Hockey family. The friendships he built, the lives he touched, and the memories he created will remain with us always,” the statement continued.

“As Kyle often said, ‘Family over everything.’ Those words were not just something he believed; they were the way he lived his life. His family was the centre of his universe, and his love, devotion, and pride in them were evident in everything he did. Our love, thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support are with the Calder family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing how deeply Kyle was respected, admired, and loved by so many throughout the hockey community. Forever a teammate. Forever a member of our NHL Alumni family. Forever in our hearts. Never forgotten.”

Kyle Calder’s NHL Career

Calder was drafted in the fifth round with the 130th overall pick in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. The Mannville, Alberta native went on to play a decade in the NHL, including six seasons with the Blackhawks, two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, and parts of one season each with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Detroit Red Wings, and the Anaheim Ducks.

In 590 career regular-season games, Calder scored 114 goals and had 294 points.

We at Heavy express our condolences to the family of Kyle Calder. May he rest in peace.