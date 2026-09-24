Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Announces Another Major Extension

It’s been a busy offseason for Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson, who not only acquired Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres and signed him to a six-year contract, but he also brought back franchise icon Patrick Kane while inking current captain Connor Bedard to a major extension.

And now, Davidson has announced the latest contract extension for the club, with the regular season now only days away.

The Chicago Blackhawks Have Extended Forward Oliver Moore With A Multi-Year Contract

According to multiple reports, the Blackhawks are re-signing forward Oliver Moore to a five-year, $21.25-million contract extension worth $4.25 million per year.

The news was confirmed by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, who reported the following:

“Blackhawks are extending Oliver Moore at 5 x $4.25M; Going to be long-time member of the NHL’s All-Interview team, too,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Moore was taken by the Blackhawks in the first round (19th overall pick) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

He would become a pro with the Blackhawks after three seasons at the University of Minnesota. Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 college season, Moore signed a three-year entry-level contract with Chicago in late March 2025. He saw action in nine NHL games as a rookie, finishing that initial stint with four assists and no goals.

Moore began the 2025-26 campaign with the American Hockey League affiliate Rockford IceHogs before getting a chance with the Blackhawks, who summoned him after Jason Dickinson was sidelined by an injury; he made his season debut Nov. 3 against the Seattle Kraken. One week later, he recorded the first NHL goal of his career during Chicago’s 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

His sophomore season was cut short when a lower-body injury suffered in early March, and he was ruled him out for the remainder of the year. Moore finished the campaign with five goals and 14 assists across 51 games.

He’s appeared in 60 total NHL games so far, and has five goals with 18 assists along with 23 penalty minutes.

Oliver Moore Also Has Success On The International Stage

Moore was a key contributor to several U.S. international teams, helping the country win gold at the 2023 World U18 Championship and the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships. He had a point in every game at the 2023 U18 tournament and assisted on the overtime winner in the gold-medal game.

Across his two World Junior appearances, he had two goals and six assists in 14 games.