Blackhawks Legend Jonathan Toews Reflects on Career in Retirement Presser

Jonathan Toews made his anticipated retirement official today as he announced that he will be stepping away from the NHL. Toews retires from the game having played 16 seasons split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets.

Toews is no doubt a future hockey hall of famer as he made his mark as one of the top players in the modern era. He won three Stanley Cups during his time with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He spent his last season in the NHL suiting up for his hometown Winnipeg squad, where he tallied 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 82 games.

Jonathan Toews Comments on Retirement

In his retirement presser, Toews took the time to reflect on his legendary career and thank all the people who have made it possible along the way. He spent the majority of his speech reminiscing on his time with the Blackhawks, where he achieved most of his success in his prime playing days.

Speaking on his dynamic connection with fellow former Chicago star Patrick Kane, Toews stated: “He (Kane) came in with me as a rookie. We were kind of an odd couple during this years, especially when we were rooming together. Going through the journey with a young player like himself definitely took the pressure of me. But, at the same time a guy like that is going to push you to get better. And his commitment to the game with the career he’s had, I get to look back and be thankful I played with a player like him.”

Toews and Kane made up the elite combo that drove the 2010’s Blackhawks teams forward when it came to winning championships come playoff time. The two asserted themselves as one of the top duo’s in the league on a Chicago team that was dominant during their respective primes.

Toews Leaves Behind a Hallowed Legacy

When all is said and done, Toews will go down as one of the best players to ever suit up for the Original Six Blackhawks franchise. He was one of the premier leaders of his time as the winningest captain in the history of the franchise. Toews’ complete game on and off the ice made him the identity of the team.

He played an integral role in resurrecting an organization that had lost its prominence for many years prior to his arrival. His Conn Smythe trophy run in 2010 helped Chicago break a 49 year Stanley Cup drought, the then-second longest stretch without a championship in NHL history. His number 19 will one day be retired in the rafters of the United Center he called home for 15 years.

In his final season, Toews had the opportunity to play for his native Winnipeg team. It was an impressive feat for him to pull off the comeback and play every game after missing the previous two seasons due to health complications. Toews paid homage to the Jets for giving him the chance to end his career on a high note: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream, pulling on that Jets sweater and playing in front of my hometown community.”