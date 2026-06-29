Blackhawks Named Best Landing Spot for $13M Defenseman

The Chicago Blackhawks have made it clear already this offseason that they want to be more competitive during the 2026-27 campaign. They notably traded this year’s fourth-overall pick, Louis Crevier, and a second-round pick to the Buffalo Sabres to land star defenseman Bowen Byram. Chicago also added forward Jordan Greenway from the Sabres in the deal.

With this, it would not be surprising if the Blackhawks continue to look to make more additions to their roster this offseason. It is clear that they still have many needs to address if they hope to be a better team next season.

The Blackhawks would benefit by adding another impactful left-shot defenseman to their roster, even after acquiring Byram. Because of this, in a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin named the Blackhawks as the best fit for San Jose Sharks pending UFA defenseman Mario Ferraro.

“Ferraro will cost more than bottom-pair money on the open market, however, and this is his ‘set for life’ contract window, so I think it’s more likely he gets overpaid by a mediocre team willing to play him a lot. Chicago could use another stopper on the left side; new addition Bowen Byram often plays the right despite being a lefty,” Larkin wrote.

With the Blackhawks’ blueline needing a boost, it would make sense if they made a run for Ferraro if he hits the market. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to their blueline as they look to take a much-needed step forward in 2026-27.

Where Ferraro Would Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup If Signed

When taking a look at the Blackhawks’ current roster, it is clear that Ferraro would give them another notable option to work with for their second pairing. His steady defensive play, puck-moving ability, and physicality could make him a strong addition to the Blackhawks’ top four if brought in.

Ferraro would also give the Blackhawks another defenseman to work with on their penalty kill. He has shown throughout his career with the Sharks that he can be effective on the penalty kill, so he could be able to help Chicago in this area as well.

Blackhawks Could Afford to Give Ferraro a Nice Raise

Ferraro just finished his four-year, $13 million contract with the Sharks in 2025-26. With this, he had a $3.25 million cap hit, which was a real bargain for what he provides. Yet, now that his deal has expired, he is set to land a nice raise on his next contract.

The Blackhawks have cap space to work with, so they could offer Ferraro the kind of deal he is looking for. However, with Ferraro being this year’s top left-shot defenseman UFA, the Blackhawks would have a lot of competition if they pursue him.

Yet, with the Blackhawks needing some help on the left side of their blueline, they should not be afraid to make a serious push for Ferraro this summer. It will be interesting to see if they end up targeting him once July 1 is here.