Blackhawks Trade Pitch Lands Bruins 6-Foot-5 Defenseman

The Chicago Blackhawks have certainly had an eventful offseason so far. Their biggest move was acquiring defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres in a major splash. They also brought in other new players like Ian Cole, Jordan Greenway, and Cole Smith.

However, it is clear that the Blackhawks should be looking to make more moves if they hope to make the playoffs next year. Adding another defenseman with NHL experience should be one of the Blackhawks’ top goals before the start of the 2026-27 season.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei is an interesting potential option for the Blackhawks to consider. The 25-year-old blueliner could use a change of scenery and could thrive if given a chance to play on an exciting young team on the rise, like the Blackhawks.

Because of this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has Boston sending Lohrei to Chicago in an offseason move.

Blackhawks Get:

Mason Lohrei

Bruins Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Blackhawks would be bringing in a 6-foot-5 defenseman with good upside in Lohrei. The Bruins, on the other hand, would be getting a draft pick and freeing up some cap space to make a move elsewhere.

Bruins’ Mason Lohrei Is A Clear Trade Candidate

Lohrei has been the subject of trade rumors since last season. With the Bruins also adding defensemen Connor Clifton and Will Borgen this offseason, their blueline has only gotten more crowded. Because of this, it would not be surprising if they traded Lohrei this offseason.

Due to questions about Lohrei’s future in Boston continuing to come up, he recently was included in The Fourth Period’s latest trade board.

“The Bruins explored moving Lohrei ahead of the trade deadline and will continue to dangle him as bait this off-season,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With Lohrei being available, it would make sense for the Blackhawks to try to land him. He would have the potential to be a good fit on their roster as they look to take that next step during the 2026-27 season. With Boston’s blueline having too many players, it would not be shocking if Lohrei ends up being dealt.

Where Lohrei Could Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup

With Lohrei being able to play both the left and the right side, he would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Blackhawks’ second or third pairing if acquired. His versatility would make him a valuable addition for Chicago to bring in. He would also give Chicago another clear option for their power play because of his puck-moving ability.

Acquiring Lohrei would also give the Blackhawks more experienced defensive depth as they continue to develop their prospects. This would not be a bad thing in the slightest as the Blackhawks look to finally compete for a playoff spot again during the 2026-27 season.

In 73 games last season for the Bruins, Lohrei posted seven goals, 26 points, and a plus-17 rating. This was after he had five goals and 33 points in 77 games for the Bruins in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he is capable of providing offense from the point and could be a nice addition to the Blackhawks’ blueline.