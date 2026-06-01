NHL Insider Hints Blackhawks Could Make Blockbuster Trade

While there were several notable improvements for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025-26 NHL season, they still fell short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs by a considerable margin.

The Blackhawks have not advanced past the regular season since the 2020 “bubble” in Edmonton amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Long gone are the days of franchise icons like Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Patrick Sharp, Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith, Marian Hossa, and several others that played key roles in their glory days of three Stanley Cup wins between 2010 and 2015.

Right now, the Blackhawks are led by 2023 first overall draft selection Connor Bedard, who has become the face of the franchise. And while the Blackhawks have several young intriguing pieces in their system, there is a chance that they could try and swing for the fences at some point during the offseason.

Could The Chicago Blackhawks Make A Blockbuster Trade With The Dallas Stars?

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson, who was recently re-signed to a multi-year extension, could swing for the fences at some point this offseason according to a newly released report from NHL Insider David Pagnotta.

According to Pagnotta, if the Dallas Stars aren’t able to hammer out a new contract extension with sniper forward Jason Robertson, the Blackhawks could be one of the teams that are “all over” him.

Per NHL Rumor Report on X:

“David Pagnotta: I think Chicago, I think New Jersey, some of those teams would be all over a Jason Robertson if at the end of the day they can’t figure things out in Dallas – Hello Hockey (5/30)”

Robertson is coming off a four-year, $31 million contract extension that he signed with the Stars that saw him count $7.75 million against the salary cap. But in that span, Robertson has become one of the NHL’s most reliable goal scorers, and is coming off another 40-goal campaign.

He tallied 45 goals with 51 assists for the Stars, who came in second overall in the highly-competitive Central Division. However, he wasn’t able to help the Stars overcome the Minnesota Wild in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they lost in six games.

Now, Robertson is eligible for restricted free agency.

According to a newly released report from NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, Robertson’s camp is looking to nearly double his salary cap hit from the last four years at $14 million per season.

An acquisition of Robertson would instantly make him the top player on the Blackhawks roster, and help to ease some of the burden on Bedard.

The Blackhawks Have More Than Enough Salary Cap Space To Accommodate A New Contract For Jason Robertson

While the Blackhawks still have a new contract extension to hammer out for Bedard, they still would have more than enough space left over to accommodate the kind of contract that Robertson’s camp is reportedly looking for.

It certainly wouldn’t come cheap, but right now, the Blackhawks have been itching to bring playoff hockey back to the Windy City, and an acquisition of Robertson would show their fan base that they’re serious about getting back to contention.