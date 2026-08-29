Blackhawks Urged to Sign Skilled Defenseman in Intriguing Move

The Chicago Blackhawks have had an eventful offseason. The Original Six club has added many new players to their roster, including Patrick Kane, Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, Ian Cole, and Cole Smith.

Given the moves that the Blackhawks have made, it is apparent that they want to be better in 2026-27. With this, it would also not be too surprising if they tried to add another player to their roster before the start of the campaign.

One area that they could look to address before the start of the season is their defensive depth. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s best free agents left.

In a recent article for Pro Hockey Rumors, Ethan Hetu urged the Blackhawks to make a push for free agent defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

“The Chicago Blackhawks could also be a fit, as they’re slated to rely on a pair of ascending young right-shot defensemen in Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov,” Hetu wrote. “Adding Blankenburg would provide the team with capable veteran cover for their right side in case one of those two defenseman endures more growing pains at the NHL level.”

With the Blackhawks needing more blueline depth, it would be interesting to see them bring in an offensive defenseman like Blankenburg on a one-year deal. He could be a solid pickup, so it would make sense if they considered bringing him in.

What Nick Blankenburg’s Role With the Blackhawks Could Be If Signed

When taking a look at the Blackhawks’ current projected lineup, it would not hurt to have a blueliner like Blankenburg around. He could work well on their bottom pairing when needed and would also offer them another option for their power play.

Even if Blankenburg was the Blackhawks’ seventh defenseman, he could still provide them with some value. NHL teams can never have enough defensive depth, as injuries occur throughout the season. Thus, it could make sense for Chicago to add a skilled blueliner like Blankenburg to their roster.

Blankenburg Is Coming Off a Career Year

Another appealing factor about Blankenburg is that he just had the best season of his career so far in 2025-26. In 61 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, he set career highs with eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points in 61 games. With numbers like these, the 5-foot-9 defenseman would have the potential to provide Chicago’s blueline with a bit more offense.

If Blankenburg signed a contract with the Blackhawks and replicated his 2025-26 campaign, he would be a solid addition to their group. It will be interesting to see if Chicago ends up taking a gamble on him. On a cheap one-year contract, it could make sense for both the team and the player.