Blackhawks Captain Appears to Take Subtle Jab At Ex-Teammate Seth Jones

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a rebuild and they made some big trades at the deadline.

The biggest move was trading star defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers, who publicly requested a trade as he said he wanted to focus on winning. After he was traded, Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno says the deadline helped get rid of some distractions around the team.

“There’s a cohesiveness with the group. We’ve gotten rid of some distractions, so to speak, and now there’s a group that’s trying to get better… Sometimes when you make hard decisions, they end up benefiting the group, and you’re seeing that,” Foligno said to Ben Pope.

Foligno believes getting rid of Jones, who didn’t want to be in Chicago, has helped the team get closer.

“Guys are playing together, they’re playing for one another, they’re playing to grow something here and not worried about what’s gone on or what guys are feeling. Everyone here is pulling on the same rope. We know we’ve got to pull ourselves out of this. It’s a credit to all the guys that — after a lot of distractions and the deadline — we’re seeing a group that has come together here. It’s encouraging,” Foligno added.

The Blackhawks are 20-36-9 and have the second-worst record in the NHL, but Foligno says the team has gotten better.

Spencer Knight Eager to be Traded to Blackhawks

The big move Chicago made at the trade deadline was trading Seth Jones to the Panthers for goalie Spencer Knight and a first-round pick.

Knight will be the Blackhawks goalie of the future and he says he’s excited to be part of this organization.

“I was very surprised, but when you turn pro, you realize that’s always a possibility,” Knight said after being acquired. “I’ve seen it happen a few times. So, I’ve always known that’s a possibility and that’s the world that we live in and choose to live in as professional hockey players. So, I’m just happy to be here. Historic franchise, Original Six, great city. So, I’m excited.”

Knight is in the second year of a three-year $13.5 million deal.

Blackhawks GM Happy With Jones Trade

After Chicago traded Jones to the Panthers, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was pleased with the deal.

Davidson was able to trade Jones, who didn’t want to be in Chicago for a first-round pick and a star young goalie.

“I think we really solidified the future of our goaltending position, gained some more draft capital that we can use on the market,” Davidson said. “We made sure to find a home for Seth that accomplished kind of what he was looking for. That he expressed last week, to go to a contender. It feels like we checked a number of boxes. Got some young talent, got some draft capital and found a new home for Seth… Seth (is) a great player, and a very good team wanting him is very indicative of that. So it’s something we’ll have to navigate. Overall, the benefits of the deal were such that it was something we felt compelled to do.”

The goal for the Blackhawks now is to start competing next season and put their rebuild behind them.