Blackhawks Bring Back Franchise Icon Patrick Kane on Multi-Year Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back franchise icon Patrick Kane on a two-year deal.

Kane has been linked to a potential return to Chicago this offseason as his career is winding down. And, after rumors that he was down to the Blackhawks or his hometown Buffalo Sabres, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported he’s signed a two-year deal with Chicago.

“The circle is complete. Patrick Kane is re-joining the Blackhawks on a two-year deal,” Friedman wrote on X.

According to Friedman, the deal is worth $8 million per season, which is a good chunk of money for the 37-year-old. However, Chicago has plenty of cap space and needed to add more NHL talent to its roster.

The Blackhawks selected Kane with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He, alongside Jonathan Toews, helped Chicago win the Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015

Although he is 37, Kane is still playing at a high level, as last season with the Detroit Red Wings he recorded 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points in 67 games.

Connor Bedard Wanted to Play With Kane

As Kane was debating his future, Blackhawks star Connor Bedard made it clear he wanted to see the American return to Chicago.

Kane is still beloved in Chicago and can add some more offense to the Blackhawks’ offense, which Bedard wanted.

“I don’t know what I can say to persuade his decision, but obviously we’d all be so excited to have player like that but also a guy like that,” Bedard said Monday. “I can’t imagine his first game back at the (United Center with the Blackhawks), the reaction he’d get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to play with him and learn from him.”

Meanwhile, former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios said the decision was down to Chicago and Buffalo. Now, after some time, he decided to return to the Blackhawks, where his career started.

Kane won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP in 2016. He spent the first 16 years of his career with the Blackhawks before spending half a season with the New York Rangers and the last three with the Red Wings.

Blackhawks GM Wanted to Add More Offense

As the NHL offseason is in a bit of a lull, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson wanted to add more offense to the lineup.

The Blackhawks had $14 million in cap space, and Davidson said he was looking at ways to improve the roster and did mention Kane.

“We’re looking at improving the roster,” stated Davidson. “We’re looking to get better; we’re looking to take steps. And adding some offensive talent is essential to that. I don’t necessarily think it’s productive for me to advocate one way or another, or disclose anything publicly. I think Patrick knows where we stand.”

The Blackhawks needed to take a step forward in their rebuild this season, and the signing of Kane helps them. He can play alongside Bedard on the top line and also add some much-needed excitement to Chicago amidst their disappointing stretch.