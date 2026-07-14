Series: Chicago Blackhawks Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks once again finished near the bottom of the standings last season as they continue to navigate what has been a long rebuilding phase under general manager Kyle Davidson. Davidson is hoping the team’s young core can take a major step forward next year and bring this team closer to contention. That task has been made tougher with franchise player Connor Bedard set to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder injury he sustained during summer training.

Who are Chicago’s Additions?

Key additions: Bowen Byram, Ian Cole, Jordan Greenway, Roman Kantserov, Connor Mackey, Cole Smith

The big addition for Chicago is former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram. The Blackhawks gave up a lot to get Byram, including their fourth overall selection in the 2026 entry draft. They also handed him a rich six year $12.5 million extension that will make Byram amongst the highest paid defensemen in the league. The team is hoping Byram can reach his potential and become a true number one d-man that the club can rely on. Top prospect Roman Kantserov signed his entry-level-contract and will join the team next season. He will be counted on to provide a spark to an offense that needs it. Otherwise, the rest of the additions are secondary pieces. Chicago still has over $29 million in salary cap space to utilize. However, a good chunk of that will go towards the Bedard extension that still needs to get done. That deal could rival that of the $18 million contract that Leo Carlsson received from the Anaheim Ducks.

Who are Chicago’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Andre Burakovsky, Louis Crevier, Matt Grzelcyk, Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, Jack Pridham

The Blackhawks have not suffered any major losses from a player standpoint. The most notable is Ilya Mikheyev; he was a key part of Chicago’s number two ranked penalty kill last season. Louis Crevier was a part of the Byram package; he was the team’s top producer from the blueline last year with 25 points. Andre Burakovsky was dealt to the Ottawa Senators after he struggled to produce playing with Bedard. The rest of the losses are mainly depth players.

Overall, this offseason has brought forth a lot of question marks with where this team is heading. While the defense has been addressed, the lack of activity towards providing support for Bedard up front is concerning. The plan from Davidson appears to be letting the youth players he has drafted over these past few years step into those roles and drive the ship forward. If Chicago is to sniff a playoff wildcard spot, they will need to see serious gains from their young core. If not, this looks to be another bottom-feeder campaign in the cards. That would not sit well with a fanbase that has been starving for competitive hockey to return to the Windy City.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.