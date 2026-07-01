Blackhawks Set to Sign Star Defenseman to Massive $75M Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks are in line to hand out a massive payday on July 1.

Free agency begins on July 1 at noon ET when players are free to sign with other teams, and players who have one year left on their deal can sign an extension. A player that fits into that mold is Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram.

Chicago acquired Byram from the Buffalo Sabres in a package that included the fourth-overall pick. Now, according to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, Byram is set to sign a six-year, $75 million deal.

“An intriguing day ahead. The D market is wild. Chicago is eager to drop what is expected to be a 6-year deal on Bowen Byram at $12.5 mil per. Fun times,” Dreger wrote on X.

The $75 million deal would be massive for Byram, but the Blackhawks have plenty of cap space and need to start adding star NHL players to the franchise.

Byram would be Chicago’s No. 1 defenseman as he’s a puck-moving, point-getting defenseman. The 25-year-old recorded 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points in 82 games last season.

Byram Eager to Play For Blackhawks

Chicago made a blockbuster trade to acquire Byram, and he was glad to be dealt to the Blackhawks.

Byram said the Blackhawks were his favorite team growing up as his dad played in the organization, so he’s excited to be in Chicago.

“I’m super excited to end up in Chicago,” Byram said. “It’s been one of my favorite teams growing up. I’m super excited to have this opportunity and I don’t take it lightly. I’m proud to put the Blackhawks jersey on. My dad played in the organization, and it’s always felt like the place that I wanted to end up.”

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, meanwhile, said Byram will help Connor Bedard and will be a key part in moving the puck.

“Connor appreciates the type of player that Bo is because he can provide support,” Davidson explained. “[Byram’s] going to be eating big minutes, transporting pucks and creating offense for our team. I think that’s something that appeals to Connor and appeals to our group at large.”

Chicago is looking to end its six-year playoff drought.

Chicago is ‘Motivated’ to Add Talent

The Blackhawks are hoping to end their rebuild, as Chicago will look to add more talent.

Davidson said the players and the front office are all motivated to add talent and snap its playoff drought.

“They’re a driven group,” expressed Davidson. “They’re a motivated group and we’re a motivated management group to get better. We want to get better, we want to push and we want to raise our profile around the league. We feel this is certainly a very positive step.”

The Blackhawks have over $36 million in cap space, so Chicago has plenty of money to bring in talent.