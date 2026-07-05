Blackhawks Plan to Use 36-Goal Rookie Winger Alongside Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t been too active this offseason, and they could look to a rookie to play alongside Connor Bedard.

Many Blackhawks fans expected Chicago to look for a trade or free agency to add an impact winger to play alongside Bedard. However, that hasn’t happened, and now Blackhawks analyst Scott Powers reveals the plan is for Roman Kantserov to play on the top line with Bedard.

“Kyle Davidson finally took a big swing on an established player,” Powers wrote. “The price Davidson paid to acquire Byram and extend him was substantial. Whether Byram is worth it and can prove to be a No. 1 defenseman will be judged by his play this season.

“The Blackhawks are banking on Byram elevating their whole group. Davidson also added a few role players to fill holes, but didn’t bring in a proven player to play with Connor Bedard. The plan is for Roman Kantserov, last season’s KHL leading goal scorer, and likely another young winger to start the season with Bedard.”

Kantserov is a 5-foot-9 winger who was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Russian is coming off a stellar year in the KHL as he recorded 36 goals and 28 assists for 64 points, showing his offensive potential.

Although Kantserov flashed in the KHL, there are some questions on if it will translate to the NHL. And the fact that Chicago is banking on him playing on the top line is a big risk.

Blackhawks Have High Expectations for Kantserov

Chicago signed Kantserov to his entry-level deal, as he will be leaving Russia for the NHL next season.

However, Kantserov’s entry-level deal includes a clause that allows him to return to Russia if he wants. It’s similar to what Artemi Panarin got when he signed from the KHL to join the Blackhawks, but Chicago isn’t worried about that, according to Powers.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, meanwhile, is excited about what the Russian sniper can do in the NHL.

“He’s a major piece that we’re just really, really excited about,” Davidson said. “Have a lot of faith in what he’s going to do for us.”

The plan right now is for Kantserov to begin the year on the top line and play the bumper on the power play.

Chicago’s Offseason Moves

Despite the Blackhawks being one of the worst teams in the NHL, Chicago has had a quiet offseason.

The Blackhawks’ offseason moves are as follows:

Acquires Bowen Byram & Jordan Greenway for the 4th overall pick, the 45th overall pick, and Louis Crevier.

Signs Byram to a six-year, $75 million extension.

Signs Cole Smith to a three-year, $9 million deal.

Ink Ian Cole to a one-year, $4 million deal

Signs Connor Mackey to a two-year, $1.875 million deal.

Overall, it’s a quiet offseason for Chicago, and the Blackhawks still have just over $29.3 million in cap space.