Blackhawks Reunite With Teravainen On Multi-Year Deal: Report

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to sign forward Teuvo Teravainen to a multi-year deal, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

Teravainen is expected to sign a three-year deal with Chicago that will pay him $5.4 million per season.

The 29-year-old forward was drafted by the Blackhawks with the 18th overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. He spent the first three years of his NHL career with Chicago and was part of the Blackhawks team that won the Stanley Cup in 2015.

Entering the offseason, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said his team needed to take a step forward in the rebuild and try to compete for a playoff spot.

“There needs to be a progression,” Davidson said, via NBC. “I don’t know how many points or standing slots that is, but we can’t finish second-last in the league. I think the standard has to be raised. The expectation has to be raised. Through that, accountability will be raised. That’s the nature of the path we’re on. Eventually, we have to start making positive steps. And I think we’ve reached that point.

“I’m not saying that we’re going to be competing for playoffs or Stanley Cups or anything next year; I don’t know how realistic that is. It’s the best league in the world, best players and best teams in the world. To say we’re just going to improve a whole great deal in the standings is difficult. But we need to be better. And it’s time to take a step forward.”

Teravainen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 15, 2016, and has spent the last eight years with the team. But, in free agency, he has signed back with the Blackhawks.

Teravainen Played a Key Role With Hurricanes

Since Chicago traded Teravainen to Carolina, the forward became a key offensive player for the team.

Teravainen recorded 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points this past season. In the playoffs, he added 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points in 11 games.

Teravainen had said before free agency he was hopeful to re-sign with the Hurricanes as he enjoyed his time in Carolina.

“Of course. I’ve had such a good time here with all these people and the team’s been awesome. Everything is good here so hopefully I can stay. You never know. It’s kind of a new situation for me right now,” Teravainen said, via Hockey News.

The Hurricanes were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Teravainen said it was heartbreaking as he knew the team would look much different due to all the pending free agents.

“We’ve had such a special group. The core here has been together for a long time and we knew that our chance was really this year to be really good. I think we played well, but it just didn’t go our way. It’s going to hurt the feelings for a long time for sure,” Teravainen said.

Teravanien recorded 88 goals and 143 assists for 231 points in 280 career games with Carolina.

Blackhawks Add Bertuzzi

Chicago opened free agency by signing former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year deal with $5.5 million per season.

Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks on a four-year deal once free agency officially opens, confirmed by @DarrenDreger. pic.twitter.com/nCV8EV8usn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2024

Bertuzzi completed his one-year deal worth $5.5 million with Toronto, and now heads to Chicago.

In his lone season with the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi recorded 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 80 games.