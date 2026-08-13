Top Blackhawks Draft Pick Comments on the Prospect of Playing With Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks brought some much-needed excitement to their fanbase this offseason by bringing back franchise legend Patrick Kane in free agency. The 37 year old American forward is long past his prime days during his first Blackhawks stint from 2007-2023. However, he has still performed at high level these past three years with the Detroit Red Wings and should provide an offensive boast to a Chicago team that needs it. Beyond the nostalgia his return will bring, Kane should be beneficial both on and off the ice for this rebuilding team. The Original Six franchise wants to ice a more competitive club this season, Kane will be expected to play a major role in making that happen.

Blackhawks Youth Excited to Play with Kane

An area of influence that Kane could be of service for this team is being a mentor for a team full of young players. Much has been made regarding the positive impact Kane can have on the Blackhawks new franchise player, Connor Bedard. But, there are a plethora of other youth players on this squad positioned to benefit from Kane’s experience.

One of those players in question is Anton Frondell. Frondell is a talented Swedish forward; the Blackhawks selected him with the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft. He is one of the top prospects within the organization as he impressed in his first showing with this group last season, posting three goals and six assists in 12 games. Frondell is expected to compete for the Calder trophy this season in what is projected to be a stacked rookie class.

Kane is a player that can be a helpful linemate for him. Frondell recently spoke about the prospect of playing with Kane in an interview with Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Ben Pope. He stated: “Growing up, you watch every highlight of him, every YouTube video you could find, and now I have the chance to sit in the same room as him. It’s pretty cool and nothing I thought I would ever do.”

The underrated aspect of the Kane addition for Chicago is the mental effect this could have on the locker room culture. Kane knows what it takes to win in Chicago, having won three Stanley Cups with the organization. He is a player who will be counted on to help lead this inexperienced team forward.

Blackhawks Looking to Improve this Season

To say the Blackhawks play has left a lot to be desired since the departure of Kane to the New York Rangers in 2023 would be an understatement. In the three seasons without Kane, Chicago has finished 31st in every campaign.

General manager Kyle Davidson would not have brought Kane back if he did not believe this team was capable of taking a major step forward in 2026-2027. This is a team that has set a clear target of ascending out of the rebuild and get closer to reaching contention status once again. It will be interesting to see what Kane can do in his second stint with the team that drafted him first overall in 2007. Does “Showtime” have more tricks left up his sleeve?