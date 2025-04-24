Blackhawks Duo Named to U.S. National Team for World Championship

Two Chicago Blackhawks players will be representing Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship this May in Denmark and Sweden, the U.S. Men’s National Team revealed on April 24. Defenseman Alex Vlasic and center Frank Nazar are among the 18 players named to the roster on Thursday.

“We really like our team,” Jeff Kealty, the general manager of the 2025 U.S. Men’s National Team and assistant general manager of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, said in a statement. “We have a group with significant international experience and I know our players are excited about representing our country on the world stage and competing for a gold medal.”

The world championship will be played from May 9 to May 25. Blackhawks assistant coach Kevin Dean was added to the coaching staff earlier in the week, according to a press release.

Alex Vlasic Said He’s ‘Excited About the Oportunity’

Vlasic, 23, played in eight games, recording two assists, during last year’s tournament.

Vlasic talked about the opportunity during his end-of-season media availability, telling reporters, “I’m excited. It’ll be fun. Last year I had a lot of fun and learned a lot. I think there’s a bunch of good players that go every year and it’s fun to learn from them and pick their brain, so hopefully we can get the job done.”

During the 2024-2025 season, Vlasic, of Wilmette, Illinois, played 82 games for the Blackhawks, scoring 4 goals and recording 26 assists.

During his end-of-season media availability, Vlasic talked about the vibes in the locker room after this season, “I think the excitement level in terms of just the youth coming up is fun to see and fun to be ready for next year. All these young guys who have come up and shown really well the future that we have, it’s definitely looking pretty bright.”

Frank Nazar Will Be Making His Debut in the World Championship

The 21-year-old Nazar will be making his first appearance for Team USA at the senior level. Like Vlasic, Nazar, a center from Mount Clemens, Michigan, was part of the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He has represented Team USA in the IIHF 2024 U20 World Junior, recording 8 assists in 7 games.

Nazar played in 52 games for the Blackhawks this season, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

He talked about his experience in Chicago during his post-season media availability on April 17, telling reporters, “It was a lot of fun honestly. It started off a little different, a little harder. As the year went a long it just became a lot of fun. I think it helped having a lot of younger guys and guys my age and guys that I knew to play with.”

Nazar added, “Hockey is supposed to be a fun sport. And when you’re playing with a bunch of guys you’ve known for awhile and have a good connection with it makes it fun.”