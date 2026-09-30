When is Connor Bedard Coming Back? Injury Return Timeline for Blackhawks’ Captain

The Chicago Blackhawks promoted Connor Bedard this offseason.

He was given the captain’s ‘C’ for his uniform to take on a massive leadership role for one of the NHL’s premier franchise. It’s a huge honor for a young player.

The bummer for the Blackhawks and their fans, though, is that Bedard isn’t ready to play to begin the season.

Chicago opens its 2026-27 NHL campaign on Thursday night in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights. Bedard won’t be on the ice.

He’s still injured from the end of last season, and so if the Blackhawks want to compete this season, they’ll have to tread water before Bedard is able to return.

When is Connor Bedard Coming Back?

There isn’t yet a clear return timeline for Bedard.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to reporters last week and admitted Chicago doesn’t know exactly what’s coming yet for Bedard.

He was asked about a Bedard return to practice, and he said that it wasn’t happening yet.

I asked if he knew when Bedard was joining the team for the practice. He said they weren’t close to that yet, but he’d try to provide an update when that was on the horizon. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) September 23, 2026

Bedard hurt his shoulder late last season — on a weird play during a faceoff when he got tangled up — and eventually had surgery in July. He was given a four-month return timeline, which would go into November.

Given that timeline, it’s not a surprise that Bedard isn’t ready to suit up at the end of September.

It doesn’t make it less painful for the Blackhawks, though, who begin the season without their phenom and captain. He’ll be their No. 1 center when he returns, but when that will be remains to be seen.

Connor Bedard Career

The Blackhawks took Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He’s a native of North Vancouver, and he played with the Regina Pats before the Blackhawks took him.

He has now played three seasons in the NHL, raising his numbers from one season to the next.

As a rookie, Bedard had 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points. He was a minus-44 on a struggling Chicago team.

In 2024-25, he went for 23 goals and 44 assists, an increase to 67 points, and he was a bit better at minus-36.

Then in 2025-26, Bedard scored 30 goals with 45 assists to give him 75 points in just 69 games, while improving to a minus-18.

Bedard still has things to work on. He’s yet to win even half of his faceoffs in a season.

But he’s been tasked with putting a franchise on his back to try and propel them back in the right direction.

And shoot, Bedard just turned 21 years old in July. He’s still got a long career ahead of him.

Others, like his friend Frank Nazar, will have to step up in Bedard’s absence.

The Blackhawks will eagerly await the return of their leader.