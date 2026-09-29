Why Teuvo Teravainen Isn’t Playing Tonight For Blackhawks With Healthy Scratch Decision

Teuvo Teravainen is a Stanley Cup champion and one of the most respected players that the Chicago Blackhawks have on a team filled with youngsters.

Despite that, he won’t be playing for the Blackhawks on the opening night of the 2026-27 NHL season.

The Blackhawks begin the year on Tuesday night in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Many of their big names will be on the ice — although not Connor Bedard.

Teravainen, though, will be watching from outside the glass.

Why Isn’t Teuvo Teravainen Playing Tonight?

Teravainen isn’t in the Blackhawks’ lineup on Tuesday night because he’s a healthy scratch.

It’s not a totally surprising decision, but it does contrast the last two years since Teravainen returned to Chicago.

In 2024-25, he played in all 82 games — and totaled 58 points with 15 goals and 43 assists.

Last season, Teravainen played in 75 games and had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists).

Now, Teravainen begins his age-32 campaign out of the lineup altogether.

Why is Teuvo Teravainen a Healthy Scratch?

Teravainen is scratched in part because the Blackhawks are pretty healthy and have a lot of players they want to see on the NHL ice.

This is what head coach Jeff Blashill said, via the Chicago Sun-Times:

“It’s a hard decision because of the fact I think we have…more NHL players than we have spots to play [them] in. I’m really not sure who’s the best guy to go in tonight to win the hockey game. Tons of confidence in the guys that are in, but I have confidence if we had chosen Teravainen.”

Blashill did add that Teravainen won’t be a healthy scratch for every game.

“He’ll play on this trip at some point,” Blashill said. “He’ll be a factor in our success this season, for sure. The hardest part, when you’re in those shoes, is to maintain your own confidence, and that’s not an easy thing. It’s something he’ll have to work through.”

Teravainen seems to have been in a decision with Andrew Mangiapane, who gets the nod over him on opening night. “It’s a little new for me,” Teravainen said, via the Sun-Times, “but I’ll try to be positive.” Teravainen, of course, was a part of the Blackhawks’ Cup-winning team in 2015. He left for half his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, but now he’s been back the last two seasons.

He’s beginning the last year of his current contract. This certainly isn’t the way for Teravainen to build a longer future for himself in Chicago. This will be a situation to keep an eye on all year long.