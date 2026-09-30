Avalanche Announce Major Jared Bednar Decision

Ahead of their 2026-27 regular-season debut, the Colorado Avalanche have made a major decision about head coach Jared Bednar.

On Wednesday, hours ahead of their season opening against the Los Angeles Kings, the Avalanche announced that the team has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with Bednar, the head coach who led the team to the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Avalanche Extend Jared Bednar

In a press release posted on the official Avalanche website, the club announced it has extended Bednar on a four-year deal that locks him up until the 2030-31 NHL season.

“Jared has done an outstanding job over the last decade, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s the best coach for this group. He commands the room and has complete confidence of the players. We’re excited to continue to have him in charge, and we believe that his presence maximizes the team’s potential while this core group is intact,” Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Joe Sakic said in a statement announcing the deal.

As for Bednar, he is thrilled to extend in Colorado for the long term.

“I’m extremely happy and grateful to continue leading this group. My family and I have loved being a part of this organization from the beginning, and I can’t thank the Kroenke family and Joe Sakic enough for their support. I look forward to working hard each day this season and beyond to accomplish our goal of winning another Stanley Cup,” Bednar said.

Jared Bednar is the NHL’s Second-Longest Tenured Head Coach

Bednar is entering his 11th season with the Avalanche, making him the second-longest tenured head coach in the NHL aside from Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

Bednar has been terrific with the Avalanche as he helped guide the team to hockey’s ultimate prize in 2022 when they won their franchise’s third-ever Stanley Cup.

This past season, the Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best team in the regular season, but there were questions about Bednar’s future after the team lost in the playoffs. However, this extension alleviates any concern about his future.