Avalanche Have Two Clear Paths With Cale Makar

The Cale Makar contract situation has become one of those stories that seems more complicated than it probably needs to be for the Colorado Avalanche.

On one hand, the Avalanche have every reason to want their superstar defenseman locked up as quickly as possible. On the other, there are some legitimate reasons why neither side appears to be in a particular hurry.

The latest update should calm some of those concerns.

Joe Sakic recently said he was “pretty confident” Makar would be signed before the season and that the dialogue between the two sides has been good. He also indicated that the September 16 CBA deadline isn’t something the Avalanche are particularly worried about.

That is a considerably different picture from one in which negotiations are breaking down.

Still, there are some important decisions to make.

Makar’s previous six-year, $54 million contract was negotiated in the flat-cap era and turned out to be one of Sakic’s best pieces of business. The next contract will be a completely different animal. With the salary cap rising, Makar’s next deal could push well beyond $10 million annually and potentially into the $16 million-$20 million range.

That’s where things get interesting.

The Avalanche have two logical paths forward.

Avalanche Could Get Makar Done Before the Season

The obvious solution is also probably the cleanest one.

Get Makar signed and move on.

Sakic’s latest comments suggest that remains a very real possibility. The Avalanche apparently aren’t concerned about the negotiations, and there is no indication that Makar’s camp has any desire to leave Colorado.

If the two sides can find common ground before training camp, everyone wins.

The Avalanche eliminate what could become a massive distraction. Makar gets the security of knowing where he’ll spend the next portion of his career. And Sakic gets to put one of the most important contracts of his second tenure as general manager behind him.

There is also a certain symbolism attached to an eight-year contract.

Before the new CBA takes effect on September 16, Colorado can still offer Makar eight years. After that, the maximum drops to seven. An eight-year deal would effectively make Makar an Avalanche for the overwhelming majority of his prime and give him a chance to become one of the defining players in franchise history.

But there’s a catch.

Makar’s camp may not necessarily want maximum term.

One argument that’s emerged is that Makar could prefer a shorter contract, allowing him to take advantage of an increasingly lucrative salary cap later in his career. In that scenario, waiting until after September 16 actually makes some sense.

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Waiting Could Actually Be the Better Move

This is where things get uncomfortable for Colorado.

What if Makar doesn’t sign before the season?

It wouldn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong.

The Avalanche could simply decide that forcing the issue isn’t worth it. In fact, waiting could eventually produce a contract that gives both sides more flexibility.

A shorter deal could be particularly interesting.

Instead of committing $18 million or more annually for seven or eight years, Colorado could potentially work with Makar on a shorter agreement that keeps his cap hit manageable while allowing the player to cash in again when the salary cap is even higher.

That’s not necessarily a bad outcome for either side.

There is also the possibility that the Avalanche wait until after the season. That would create plenty of speculation, obviously, but there is a legitimate argument for keeping contract negotiations away from the rink. In-season negotiations could become a distraction for Makar and the team, particularly if the Avalanche are trying to make another Stanley Cup run.

And that season itself could change everything.

If Colorado wins another Cup, Makar has another reason to believe he can win in Denver. If the Avalanche fall short, the questions about the team’s long-term direction become much harder to ignore.

That’s why this isn’t simply about money.

It’s about term, timing, competitiveness and legacy.

The good news is that Sakic doesn’t appear worried.

For now, that’s probably enough for Avalanche fans.

The contract will get done eventually. The real question is what kind of contract it will be — and what it says about the next era of Avalanche hockey.