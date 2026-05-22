Colorado Avalanche Announce Breaking Injury News for Cale Makar Ahead of Game 2

The President Trophy Cup Winner Colorado Avalanche, dropped Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

A notably key player was missing on defense for the Avs. Star defenseman Cale Makar, sustained an upper-body injury in March, that has lingered into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Despite getting on the ice for a morning skate ahead of Game 2, head coach Jared Bednar announced that Makar will not be in tonight’s lineup.

Bednar did not comment further on the extent of Makar’s injury.

This is obviously not great news, as the 27-year-old is not the first blue line injury the Avalanche have dealt with this postseason. Colorado is also 1-3 in the playoffs with Makar.

Cale Makar Joined Colorado Avalanche For A Morning Skate Before Lineup News

Before the announcement that Cale Makar will be missing Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, the 27-year-old was on the ice before the rest of the team joined for a morning skate. This seemed promising for Makar, as he missed practice ahead of Game 1.

Colorado Avalanche beat writer Evan Rawal, shared to X that Makar headed into the locker room to change for the optional morning skate. Makar was a full participant during the skate, and Brent Burns was the only defenseman missing today. All what looked like good signs.