Avalanche Set NHL History With Massive Cale Makar Extension

After weeks of speculation as to what his next contract could look like, the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Cale Makar have come together on an extension that has officially set NHL history.

On Friday, the Avalanche announced that they have signed Makar to an NHL-record $163.2 million contract extension over eight seasons. This means that Makar will become the NHL’s highest-paid player with a salary cap hit of $20.4 million when it takes effect.

The Colorado Avalanche Have Set NHL History With Cale Makar’s New Extension

Makar becomes the first NHL player to earn over $20 million per season, and he’s $400,000 shy of the maximum amount allowed under the current CBA, which is $20.8 million.

The contract, which takes effect next summer, runs through the 2034-35 NHL season.

Earlier this offseason, Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini each set a new NHL record for the highest annual salary-cap hit. Makar has now surpassed both players with his latest extension.

“What’s going on, Avalanche faithful,” Makar said in a specially recorded video message shortly after signing the contract. “Couldn’t be more excited to continue my journey here with the Avalanche in this amazing city of Denver and with all you guys, the fans. So, here’s to another hopefully amazing nine years.”

Makar’s upcoming $20.4 million salary cap hit is more than double his current $9 million cap hit.

Earlier in the offseason, Avalanche general manager and former captain Joe Sakic said it was only a matter of time for Makar to sign an extension, and said that he fully anticipates the Calgary native to spend his entire NHL career with Colorado.

“Cale is going to finish his career here,” Sakic said. “We’re already talking to his agent, so we’re confident that something’s going to get worked out at some point. I mean, he’s got another year, but this summer we expect to have him signed.”

Cale Makar Has Spent His Entire NHL Career With The Avalanche

Taken fourth overall by Colorado in the 2017 NHL Draft, Makar has developed into one of the league’s premier defensemen and is widely regarded as the NHL’s best player at the position.

So far in his regular season career, he’s tallied 136 goals and 371 assists, while contributing an additional 26 goals and 64 assists in postseason play.

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2022 as the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping Colorado to their first title since 2001. He’s also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman twice, while also being a finalist for the award on multiple occasions.