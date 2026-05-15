Avalanche Trade Deadline Move Proving to Be Masterstroke

The Colorado Avalanche had one target at this year’s NHL trade deadline: Depth. In particular, the Avs targeted defensive depth.

That aim led the Avs to make two deadline acquisitions for the blue line: Nick Blankenburg and Brett Kulak.

Kulak, in particular, was an interesting trade. The Avalanche sent fan-favorite Samuel Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the former Edmonton Oilers’ rearguard. And the move has turned out to be a masterstroke by Chris MacFarland.

The rationale behind the trade was simple: Girard, a puck-moving defenseman, was a luxury. The Avs already had Cale Makar, Sam Malinski, and Brent Burns. So, a defensive, shutdown defenseman was necessary.

Enter Kulak.

Kulak provided the perfect balance for Colorado’s top-six D. He was another elite defensive defenseman who could play with some of the best puck-movers in the league.

Kulak Mastered Shutdown Role in Playoffs

During the last two postseasons, Kulak logged a ton of minutes in a shutdown role. He consistently played against some of the toughest opponents, giving the Oilers much-needed stability.

That’s why the Avs got him. The Avalanche wanted a shutdown blueliner who could play with Malinski or Burns. Kulak offered balance that would complement Devon Toews and Josh Manson.

On top of that, he’s proven to be an offensive force. That much was on full display on Wednesday night when he scored the game-winner. If someone had told MacFarland that acquiring Kulak would lead to that series-clinching goal, well, there’s no doubt he would have made the move in a heartbeat.

MacFarland can’t predict the future, at least not that we know of, and that’s what makes this move even more impressive.

Colorado is now in the Western Conference Final. They won the hardest series they’ll play in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket. The Avalanche dispatched a Stanley Cup contender in five games.

That’s the result of having the deepest lineup in the NHL. Kulak’s arrival made the Avalanche even stronger. The expectation is that he will continue that trend as Colorado looks to hoist the 2026 Stanley Cup.

There isn’t much standing in the way. So, it’s just a matter of keeping the focus on the ultimate prize.

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Avalanche Must Re-Sign Kulak

There is no question that the Avalanche must re-sign Kulak. His current four-year deal is about to expire. Said deal carried a $2.75 million AAV. Now, at 32, Kulak could be looking at one last multi-year deal. And he could also be looking at a raise.

If that’s the case, the Avs may not balk at the idea of re-signing him to a three or perhaps even four-year deal. As for a raise, it wouldn’t be crazy to imagine the Avalanche topping him off at, say, $3.5 million AAV.

For Kulak, that’s the sort of deal that would make the most sense for him. He’d be staying with the NHL’s best team, helping it chase more Stanley Cups. Considering how close he came in Edmonton, it wouldn’t be unreasonable for him to take a slightly lower payday to remain with the closest to the Cup.