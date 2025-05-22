Avalanche Trade Idea Lands $92.8 Million Canucks Star

The Colorado Avalanche could not get out of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado fell to the Dallas Stars in seven games, bringing a rather promising season to an end. As the team heads into the offseason, some wonder if Colorado will be aggressive this summer.

The Avalanche have made some major moves in recent years. This past season saw them trade Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes, for instance. Before the trade deadline, they traded a massive haul to the New York Islanders to acquire veteran center Brock Nelson.

These moves did not result in a deep playoff run. Colorado has not made it past the second round in three years. With stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on the roster, this team expects much more on the ice. And that could lead the team to making a massive move.

Bleacher Report writer Adam Getz compiled a list of trade ideas for teams eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The idea for the Avalanche sees them trade for center Elias Pettersson in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

“The Canucks seem to have lost confidence in Pettersson despite their public support of him. He might also welcome a fresh start, and Colorado would be a great place to get that, given the style of play and the offensive talent that is already in place. Beyond that, Colorado has shown time and time again that it is not afraid to be aggressive,” Getz wrote of his idea.

Avalanche Still Seek Center Depth After Playoff Run

The Avalanche are no stranger to moves involving a center. Their depth behind Nathan MacKinnon has been lacking for a few seasons. Colorado has made a few moves for the likes of Nelson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Ryan Johansen in recent years.

However, most of these moves have not worked out. And some of those names have even moved on. Johansen was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers with a first-round pick attached to him. Mittelstadt went to the Boston Bruins at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Nelson could be the next out of town. He played well, scoring six goals and 13 points in 19 regular-season games. He also added five points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he is a free agent on July 1.

Nelson should have a number of teams interested in his services. The Avalanche have the means to bring him back. But they may end up getting into a tricky bidding war this summer, once again creating a need for a second-line center.

Canucks Challenge Elias Pettersson to be Better

Pettersson was once one of the better centers in the NHL. He reached the 100-point mark as recently as the 2022-23 campaign. However, his production has fallen off rapidly in these last two seasons. And the Canucks need him to improve sooner rather than later.

“I think he’ll tell you that his preparation has to get better,” Rick Tocchet — Pettersson’s most recent coach with the Canucks — said via NHL.com’s Kevin Woodley. “There’s no secret, if you want to be a great player, you have to prepare, almost to that obsessive type of preparation. … He’s got to practice better. … He’s learning and do I think he will do those things? I do. I really do.”

“I think I can bank on him taking this information, going away for four months, and make sure he has a plan and the plan has to change. I’m not sure he can train the same way. … To be honest with you, that’s got to change.”

Tocchet has departed the Canucks organization, with former NHL defenseman Adam Foote replacing him behind the bench. There is a chance Pettersson follows Tocchet out the door this summer. No matter what happens, it’s clear he needs to raise his game in 2025-26.