Brock Nelson Makes 1st Statement After Signing With Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have some major decisions to make in NHL Free Agency. The market opens in less than a month at this point. And the team has to figure out some of their tough roster decisions before then. One of these decisions has already been made, as Brock Nelson recently re-signed with the team.

Nelson joined the Avalanche at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in a deal involving the New York Islanders. The veteran forward had a solid stint in Colorado down the stretch, scoring 13 points in 19 games. However, he did manage only four assists in seven playoff games.

His performance was enough for Colorado, though. The 33-year-old signed a three-year contract extension worth an annual average value of $7.5 million per season. He has a full no-trade clause in the first two seasons, and a modified no-trade clause in the final year, according to PuckPedia. On Wednesday, the veteran forward explained why he wanted to remain in Colorado.

“My family and I are excited to be staying in Colorado. Having spent my entire career with one organization, we weren’t totally sure what to expect when we arrived in Denver. But getting the opportunity to play for the Avalanche, to compete with a great group of teammates in that locker room, and in front of the tremendous fans at Ball Arena, we knew this was where we wanted to stay,” Nelson said, via David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Avalanche Happy To Keep Brock Nelson

The Avalanche have sought a second-line center for a couple seasons. First, they thought it would be ex-Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen. Then, it was former Buffalo Sabres star Casey Mittelstadt. However, neither of them worked out, and neither of them are with the team.

Nelson wasn’t a superstar by any means. However, he showed that he could mesh well with Colorado’s top-six. And he did produce in the regular seasons. The Avalanche believe he can continue to be an effective anchor for the second-line moving forward.

“We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement with Brock to keep him in Colorado for the next three seasons,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement, via The Denver Post reporter Corey Masisak. “He’s been a great center in this league for a long time, and he brings professionalism and a dedicated work ethic on and off the ice. We think he’s a great fit and is a stabilizing presence to our second-line center role with his size and ability to touch all areas of the ice. We’re excited to see what his contributions will be over a larger sample size with the Avalanche.”

How Will Colorado Enter NHL Free Agency?

The Avalanche have some tough decisions to make following the Nelson extension. They now have $1.2 million in available cap space, according to PuckPedia. And they have a few free agents they need to sign.

Veteran forward Jonathan Drouin is a free agent this summer. He has become an effective middle-six scorer since reuniting with former junior teammate Nathan MacKinnon. He did struggle with injuries this season, though, which could impact his market.

Another notable name in need of a contract is defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Lindgren joined the team through trade with the New York Rangers. He had some struggles on Broadway, but improved significantly in Colorado.

The Avalanche will need to move some money around if they wish to keep either of those players. No matter what happens, this team is in for an interesting offseason.