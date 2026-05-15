Cale Makar Could Be Playing Through Major Injury, Expert

The idea of superstar blueliner Cale Makar sustaining a major injury is enough to send Colorado Avalanche fans reaching for a paper bag to breathe in.

But that’s essentially what the reigning Norris Trophy winner could be going through, as one notable medical expert believes.

Makar took what seemed to be a very painful hit from Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello in Game 5 of the series against the Avalanche. Following the hit, Cale Makar grabbed his shoulder and headed down the tunnel.

He stayed in the game, logging over 25 minutes of ice time. But that didn’t erase concerns about a major injury. As renowned medical expert Dr. Harjas Grewal noted, Makar could be playing through a separated shoulder.

Suspected a separated shoulder for Makar after a hit from Klapka March 30 (see below) There isn’t much on this play but just wonder if he’s playing through that still and thus the clips of him looking injured https://t.co/q1KZLSJqUV — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) May 14, 2026

The purported injury originally occurred during a March 30 game against the Calgary Flames. In that contest, towering Adam Klapka laid a thunderous hit on Makar. The Avalanche blueliner left the game and didn’t play until April 14, Colorado’s penultimate regular-season game.

Now, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything particularly wrong with Cale Makar. He’s notched four goals and five points in nine playoff contests. There could be an argument that he hasn’t quite been himself. Beyond registering three points in the Game 1 slugfest against the Wild, Makar did not register a point.

Perhaps that’s just credit to how hard the Wild played against the Avalanche in the series. But there might be something to Grewal’s assertions about Makar playing hurt.

Extra Time Off Should Help Cale Makar Recover

Interestingly, the Avalanche have had plenty of time off in between series this postseason. Colorado had about eight days off in between their first-round series against the LA Kings and their second-round affair against the Wild.

Now, they’ll have another week or so off after beating the Wild in five games. The Avalanche will face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final next Wednesday. As such, that extended time off could give Cale Makar further opportunity to recover.

Of course, a separated shoulder is nothing that heals in a week. But at least the extra time off is something that could help Colorado’s top defenseman avoid additional wear and tear.

No Surprise Top Players Dealing with Injuries

It’s no surprise that top players like Cale Makar play through injuries during the postseason. Unless it’s something so bad that a player can’t deal with it, they’ll be in the lineup. Thoughts of Patrice Bergeron’s collapsed lung or Aleksander Barkov’s sliced hand come to mind.

For Makar, as painful as the separated shoulder may be, it’s not bad enough to keep him out of the lineup. While Colorado has been lucky to avoid disastrous injuries, there could be some mild concern about how much longer Cale Makar could go.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Golden Knights purposely target Makar from the get-go. That’s why healing in between series will be crucial for the best blueliner in the NHL and former Conn Smythe Trophy winner.