Cale Makar Will Finish Career in Colorado, Says Joe Sakic

Colorado Avalanche president and general manager Joe Sakic said that stud defenseman Cale Makar will finish his NHL career in an Avs uniform.

Makar, who finished second in Norris Trophy balloting this past season as the best defenseman in the NHL, is entering the final year of his six-year, $54 million contract, paying him $9 million for the final season of the deal.

With the salary cap going up, and with Makar set to hit free agency next summer, the Avalanche know that every other team in the league with cap space will try to sign him, as he’s one of the true elite defensemen in the league, and at just 27 years of age, is in his prime.

But Sakic is confident that Makar will sign a deal before he hits the open market to stay in Colorado long term, and Sakic believes he will be on the Avalanche for his entire hockey career.

Joe Sakic Says Cale Makar Will Be Av for Life

Speaking to reporters at Colorado’s year-end media availability, Sakic confirmed that the franchise’s priority this offseason is inking Makar to a long-term contract extension, and that he sees the stud d-man being an Av for life.

“Cale’s going to finish his career here. We’re already talking to his agent, so we’re confident that something’s going to get worked out at some point. He’s got another year (on his current contract), but this summer we expect to have him signed (to an extension),” Sakic said.

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This is obviously great news to hear for Avalanche fans, as the thought of Makar hitting the open market next summer is scary, knowing how many rival suitors would be throwing bags of money at him in free agency.

But Sakic is confident that he will get Makar signed, letting Avs fans breathe a sigh of relief.

What Will Cale Makar’s Contract Extension Look Like?

Makar will undoubtedly become the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL on his next contract.

Right now, the highest-paid defenseman in the league is Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who makes $11.5 million per year, followed by Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres at $11 million each.

Avalanche fans can expect Makar’s next deal to blow past those contracts — and then some.

As crazy as it sounds, with the NHL salary cap going up, it wouldn’t shock anyone to see Makar rival Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild as the NHL’s highest-paid player, regardless of position.

Kaprizov makes $17 million per year as part of the eight-year, $136 million contract extension that he signed last year. Avalanche fans can expect Makar to sign something similar. He may even eclipse it.

With the Avalanche set to have upwards of $37 million in cap space two seasons from now, they can give Makar the bag, and they will do it to keep him in town.

Makar may leave a little bit of money on the table to take a hometown discount since he loves playing in Colorado, but he doesn’t have to.

Ultimately, look for the Avalanche and Makar to get a long-term deal done this summer, and keep him in Colorado for many more years to come, which is great news for Avs fans everywhere.