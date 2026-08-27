Avalanche Reportedly Closing in on big Decision With Cale Makar

The Colorado Avalanche have made a mountain of moves this off-season, and while they’ve not made a big addition after being very aggressive at the 2026 trade deadline, the front office has made moves to clear plenty of salary cap room moving forward.

As a result, the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners are set to be a formidable force once again in 2026/27, but with the regular season just over a month away, the team still have some business to get to. Most of that business revolves around star defenseman Cale Makar, and now, it appears as though they’re closing in on a big deal with one of their franchises best ever players.

Avalanche set to Hand Cale Makar Major Extension

While some fans have been worried that a deal was not signed already, recently General Manager Joe Sakic expressed optimism in getting a deal done at some point in the near future, and now, that future is getting closer.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the team are closing in on announcing a massive extension for No. 8, and while it may not end up being an eight-year deal like some have speculated, it will wrap up the major talking point this off-season with Makar, keeping him in Colorado for the near future.

While Nathan MacKinnon is the biggest star in Colorado, this team couldn’t have experienced their recent success without Makar, who brings stability, confidence and plenty of offense from a blue line that’s consistently been one of the best in the National Hockey League.

How big Will the Cale Makar Extension Be?

If Makar and the Avalanche get the deal done before mid-September, the possibility of an eight-year extension remains, but given that he’s already 28-years-old, it makes sense that the Avalanche likely don’t want to hand him a deal that long.

On top of that, the team may not want to make him the highest paid player on an annual basis, but given what he’s meant to this team as a part of their Stanley Cup winning squad with not one, but two Norris Trophies under his belt, he’s more than earend that if that’s what he wants to ask for. According to most however, he doesn’t necessarily need to become the highest paid player in the NHL, and according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazzette, the team and player likely agreed to terms already, with an announcement coming soon.

Makar extension should be done soon. Got word they agreed late last night on terms. Guess Sakic was not worried for a reason. https://t.co/wGQpstFl4H — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) August 27, 2026

Ultimately, this was always the most likely outcome to this scenario, with Makar clearly wanting to remain in Colorado long-term, and while Joe Sakic remained confident it would get done, the worries were growing among the fanbase, but with the extension all but certain at this point in time, the teams window will remain open for years to come given the star studded roster around No. 8.