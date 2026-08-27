Hellebuyck-Avalanche Rumors Could Heat Up After Stunning News

The Connor Hellebuyck-to-Avalanche rumor has been around for a while.

In fact, it has been one of those rumors that seems to refuse to completely disappear. Earlier this year, Elliotte Friedman reported that some teams believed the Colorado Avalanche had at least looked into the possibility of acquiring the Winnipeg Jets goaltender. At the time, it seemed like one of those ideas that was probably too complicated to actually happen.

The Avalanche had the interest. The problem was making the money and trade package work.

Now, things are different.

Hellebuyck has publicly confirmed that he requested a trade from the Jets several months ago. With training camp approaching, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner decided to make his position public, saying that moving on from Winnipeg is the best path forward for him and his family.

That changes the conversation.

Suddenly, the possibility of Hellebuyck being moved isn’t some hypothetical offseason scenario. Winnipeg has a disgruntled superstar goaltender who wants out, and the Avalanche have previously been linked to him.

Maybe Colorado won’t be the destination.

But it would be foolish to completely dismiss the possibility.

This Trade Would Give the Avalanche an Unfair-Looking Goaltending Situation

It’s pretty easy to understand why the Avalanche would be interested.

Colorado already has one of the best players in the world in Nathan MacKinnon and the best defenseman in hockey in Cale Makar. Add an all-world goaltender like Hellebuyck behind them and suddenly the Avalanche would have an almost ridiculous collection of talent running through the middle of the ice.

That’s the sort of move that could fundamentally change Colorado’s Stanley Cup outlook.

Hellebuyck isn’t just another upgrade in net. He’s a three-time Vezina winner and former Hart Trophy winner. Even coming off a difficult 2025-26 season, there’s little reason to believe his career body of work suddenly disappeared. He remains the sort of goaltender who can steal games and, more importantly, potentially steal a playoff series.

The obvious obstacle is the $8.5 million cap hit.

That’s a massive number for Colorado to absorb, particularly with Makar’s next contract looming and the Avalanche already operating like a team that has little interest in wasting the remaining years of its championship window.

But that’s where the cap gymnastics come in.

Colorado could potentially move money out, include Scott Wedgewood or other pieces and build a package around prospects and future draft capital. The exact combination would be difficult, but it isn’t necessarily impossible.

The Avalanche have already shown a willingness to think big.

If Hellebuyck is genuinely available, there’s no reason Joe Sakic shouldn’t at least pick up the phone.

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Even If Hellebuyck Doesn’t Join Colorado, Fans Should Be Happy

There is another way to look at this.

Maybe the Avalanche simply can’t make the money work.

Perhaps Winnipeg refuses to trade its franchise goaltender to a Central Division rival.

Maybe Hellebuyck prefers another destination.

All of those are perfectly reasonable possibilities.

But Avalanche fans should still be hoping Hellebuyck gets traded.

Just preferably somewhere in the Eastern Conference.

The Central Division is already difficult enough without having to deal with one of the best goaltenders of his generation several times every season. Hellebuyck staying in Winnipeg means Colorado potentially has to deal with him throughout the regular season and, depending on the playoff matchups, potentially in a series where everything is on the line.

Getting him out of the division would be a win by itself.

That was true when the rumors first surfaced, and it is even more relevant now that Hellebuyck has made his trade request public.

The ideal scenario, obviously, would be Hellebuyck ending up in Denver.

The Avalanche would have an elite goaltender behind MacKinnon and Makar, and suddenly every weakness on the roster would feel a little less significant.

But if that doesn’t happen, Colorado can still benefit from the situation.

The Jets now have to figure out what to do with a superstar who has made it clear he wants to leave. And somewhere out there, another contender is going to get a three-time Vezina winner.

Avalanche fans should just hope it’s not another team in the Central.

And if Colorado can somehow pull off the blockbuster?

Well, that would be even better.