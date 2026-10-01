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Is T.J. Hughes Related to Quinn, Jack, Luke? How Avalanche Rookie Connects to Star Brothers

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T.J. Hughes played for Michigan in college.
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - MARCH 21: T.J. Hughes #13 of the Michigan Wolverines skates with the puck against during the second period against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Yost Ice Arena on March 21, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche are placing a ton of trust in a rookie to begin the 2026-27 NHL season.

It sounds like T.J. Hughes, who has yet to play an NHL game, will take on a prominent role right from the outset for the Avs, who begin their season Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Hughes, of course, is a prominent last name in hockey these days.

Quinn Hughes is a superstar defenseman for the Minnesota Wild on the verge of a massive contract extension.

Jack Hughes is his star brother who plays for the New Jersey Devils and who won the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal for Team USA with his magical goal.

And Luke Hughes plays with his brother Jack on the Devils.

That brings us to T.J. Hughes, who is all of a sudden going to feel like he’s got quite the common last name.

His connection to those others, though, isn’t what you might think.

Is T.J. Hughes Related to Quinn, Jack, Luke Hughes Brothers?

No, T.J. actually isn’t related to the trio of Hughes brothers already in the NHL.

Those three are indeed brothers, as most hockey fans know.

T.J. isn’t a part of that crew. He just shares their last name.

T.J. Hughes Family

Hughes is the son of Terry and Lisa Hughes.

His last name draws him plenty of attention as a hockey player, given the NHL’s famous Hughes brothers, but as established above, he’s not actually related to them.

This Hughes has two sisters: Olivia and Vanessa. They were both basketball players in college in Canada.

Who is T.J. Hughes?

Hughes is a 24-year old forward originally from Hamilton, Ontario.

He joined the Avalanche for the 2026-27 NHL season after a college career at the University of Michigan.

Hughes played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before enrolling at Michigan, and in his final AJHL season he had 66 goals and 61 assists in 60 games.

He was a standout in all four years at Michigan.

As a freshman, he had 13 goals and 23 assists in 39 games.

It was 19 goals and 29 assists in 41 games as a sophomore.

In 36 games as a junior, Hughes had 15 goals and 23 assists.

And as a senior, Hughes had 22 goals and 35 assists in 40 games. He was the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Hughes had signed with the Avs originally on April 11, and he went to the AHL Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout contract for the rest of the year.

Now, he comes to the big club to begin the year. Hughes is slated for a spot on the top power-play line of the Avalanche, as well. He’ll be joined by Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Martin Necas and Cale Makar.

The Avalanche are expected to be one of the best teams in hockey. Hughes brings with him quite the skill level, and a notable but individual last name, to try and make Colorado even better.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is T.J. Hughes Related to Quinn, Jack, Luke? How Avalanche Rookie Connects to Star Brothers

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