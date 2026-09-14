Joe Sakic to Remain Avalanche General Manager

Before training camp arrives, the Colorado Avalanche have made it clear that their General Manager is Joe Sakic. At least for now.

On Monday, Avalanche Beat Writer for the Denver Gazette, Evan Rawal, learned that Sakic will be the GM full-time moving forward; team sources confirmed.

For the time being, there will not be a GM search in Denver. The Nashville Predators plucked former GM Chris MacFarland away this summer as he wanted to take a step in his career.

Nashville offered the President of Hockey Operations title, a pay raise, and a multi-year deal for MacFarland to move away.

Rawal was told that the 57-year-old was “Reinvigorated” to be back in the GM role on a full-time basis.

“Sources confirm the team had anticipated undergoing an extensive search for a new general manager when MacFarland departed for Nashville, but those plans changed when Sakic said he would do the job. Because of that, there are no plans to conduct a search for a new general manager anytime soon,” Rawal wrote.

Benefit of Sakic being the General Manager

The last time Sakic held the GM role was in 2022. He relinquished the position to MacFarland after Colorado won their most recent Stanley Cup.

Sakic became the president of hockey operations and worked right alongside MacFarland over the last handful of NHL seasons.

Sakic is familiar with the roster and just locked in star defenseman Cale Makar this offseason.

Makar agreed to a $163.2 million contract extension for the next 8 years, which starts in 2027. It’s the first deal in NHL history with an average annual salary of $20 million.

As Sakic oversees the team this season, he’ll be able to set up the next GM whenever that time comes for the Avalanche.

Rawal also wrote: “The Avalanche are very happy with the supporting cast around Sakic, including assistant general managers Kevin McDonald, Andrew Wilson and special assistant to the general manager Andrew Cogliano.”

This front office already has a vision in place for the team and will continue to keep it going in hopes of winning another Stanley Cup.

Big season for Colorado all around

Having Sakic remain in his role is a good indication that Colorado wants to keep being competitive in the NHL and at the top of their game.

What looms over Sakic and ownership’s head is that if they are successful, then a new contract is in order for head coach Jared Bednar.

Sakic has said he’s not worried about a new deal getting done for the coach. However, should this season not meet the standard the Avalanche have, or if they take a step back, then Bednar may not hang around.

MacFarland going to the Predators may not be the only change seen going from Denver to Nashville. Perhaps the former GM could convince Bednar that what he has going in Nashville is worth looking into.

Sakic has not extended Bednar’s contract, but that could change with just one meeting or one phone call. It’s not far-fetched to think that Sakic may lose Bednar to one of his former colleagues and Central Division foe.