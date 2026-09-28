Meet T.J. Hughes, Avalanche Rookie With Athletic Siblings

The Colorado Avalanche are going to have an undrafted rookie in their lineup to begin the 2026-27 NHL season.

T.J. Hughes, a former college star for the Michigan Wolverines, will be on the roster.

Hughes’ placement on the team was confirmed to media by Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar on Sunday.

He’s on a one-year entry-level contract with the Avs after a four-year career at Michigan.

Hughes is slated for a spot on the top power-play line of the Avalanche, as well. He’ll be joined by Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Martin Necas and Cale Makar.

It’s quite the quick burst into action for Hughes.

He did appear in three preseason games for the Avs. In his second game, he had a hat trick along with an assist, and he added one other assist in preseason action.

He’s certainly going to be a player worth knowing for Avalanche fans.

Who is T.J. Hughes?

Hughes is a 24-year old forward originally from Hamilton, Ontario.

He joined the Avalanche for the 2026-27 NHL season after a college career at the University of Michigan.

Hughes played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before enrolling at Michigan, and in his final AJHL season he had 66 goals and 61 assists in 60 games.

He was a standout in all four years at Michigan.

As a freshman, he had 13 goals and 23 assists in 39 games.

It was 19 goals and 29 assists in 41 games as a sophomore.

In 36 games as a junior, Hughes had 15 goals and 23 assists.

And as a senior, Hughes had 22 goals and 35 assists in 40 games. He was the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Hughes had signed with the Avs originally on April 11, and he went to the AHL Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout contract for the rest of the year.

T.J. Hughes Family

Hughes is the son of Terry and Lisa Hughes.

His last name draws him plenty of attention as a hockey player, given the NHL’s famous Hughes brothers.

However, this Hughes has two sisters: Olivia and Vanessa. They were both basketball players in college in Canada.

Is T.J. Hughes Related to Quinn Hughes?

No, Hughes isn’t related to NHL superstar Quinn Hughes.

The NHL already has the three Hughes brothers — Quinn, Jack and Luke.

They aren’t from the same family as T.J., though.

It’s likely a question that will follow T.J. around early in his career, but he’s a good enough player with a good enough team that he should soon be able to start making his own name for himself.

The Avalanche clearly had big plans for T.J. Hughes, and right from the outset this season, he’ll have to be ready to seize the opportunity.