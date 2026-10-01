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Nathan MacKinnon Fight Highlights Avalanche’s Wild 8-4 Win

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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 30: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche throws his helmet after a fight with Brandt Clarke #92 of the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at Ball Arena on September 30, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche normally rely on Nathan MacKinnon to set the tone with his scoring. He’s one of the best forwards in the entire NHL, and he gives opposing defenses nightmares.

On Wednesday night, as the Avs opened their season against the Los Angeles Kings, MacKinnon sure did that. But he also did something else: He got in a fight. And he absolutely dominated it.

It’s not a side of MacKinnon that comes out much, but in a wild back-and-forth clash with the Kings, MacKinnon decided to show some physicality, as well.

It made for an incredible, and rare, highlight of one of the league’s most physically impressive players.

Nathan MacKinnon Fight

MacKinnon chose to drop the gloves with 6:40 remaining in the third period.

Awaiting him was Kings youngster Brandt Clarke.

It didn’t end well for the kid.

MacKinnon dropped Clarke to the ice in only a few seconds, and then the Avalanche star chucked his helmet to the side for good measure.

It riled up the Colorado crowd, and the Avalanche outscored the Kings two goals to none from that point on.

How Avalanche Won 8-4

Even without the MacKinnon fight, this game was pretty astounding. It’s rare to see an 8-4 result in a season opener.

It was relatively back and forth for a while, too. Brock Nelson opened the Avalanche scoring on the power play after six-and-a-half minutes. Later in the first period, about two minutes after the Kings had tied it up, Parker Kelly made it 2-1 Avs after one.

MacKinnon scored on the power play just 23 seconds into the second period to go up 3-1, but Joel Armia answered shorthanded to pull within 3-2.

That’s when MacKinnon scored again, followed by Nicholas Roy, to make it a 5-2 lead.

The Kings again scored shorthanded to pull within two, but Arturi Lehkonen scored on the power play late in the second to go up 6-3.

Artemi Panarin scored midway through the third for the Kings’ final goal, but then Gabriel Landeskog and Lehkonen each scored after MacKinnon’s fight for the final 8-4 margin.

MacKinnon finished the night with his fight to go with his two goals.

Nelson had a goal and two assists. Nazem Kadri also dished out two assists.

The Avalanche could hardly have drawn up a more exciting night for their home fans. How often do they get to see eight goals and their superstar drop the gloves? It certainly was worth the price of admission, and Colorado will be hoping it set the tone for their big goals for the season ahead.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Nathan MacKinnon Fight Highlights Avalanche’s Wild 8-4 Win

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