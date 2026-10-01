Nathan MacKinnon Fight Highlights Avalanche’s Wild 8-4 Win

The Colorado Avalanche normally rely on Nathan MacKinnon to set the tone with his scoring. He’s one of the best forwards in the entire NHL, and he gives opposing defenses nightmares.

On Wednesday night, as the Avs opened their season against the Los Angeles Kings, MacKinnon sure did that. But he also did something else: He got in a fight. And he absolutely dominated it.

It’s not a side of MacKinnon that comes out much, but in a wild back-and-forth clash with the Kings, MacKinnon decided to show some physicality, as well.

It made for an incredible, and rare, highlight of one of the league’s most physically impressive players.

Nathan MacKinnon Fight

MacKinnon chose to drop the gloves with 6:40 remaining in the third period.

Awaiting him was Kings youngster Brandt Clarke.

It didn’t end well for the kid.

MacKinnon dropped Clarke to the ice in only a few seconds, and then the Avalanche star chucked his helmet to the side for good measure.

It riled up the Colorado crowd, and the Avalanche outscored the Kings two goals to none from that point on.

NATHAN MACKINNON DROPS THE GLOVES WITH BRANDT CLARKE AND LAYS A BEATING ON HIM 😱🥊 pic.twitter.com/pcID27bJdF — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 1, 2026

How Avalanche Won 8-4

Even without the MacKinnon fight, this game was pretty astounding. It’s rare to see an 8-4 result in a season opener.

It was relatively back and forth for a while, too. Brock Nelson opened the Avalanche scoring on the power play after six-and-a-half minutes. Later in the first period, about two minutes after the Kings had tied it up, Parker Kelly made it 2-1 Avs after one.

MacKinnon scored on the power play just 23 seconds into the second period to go up 3-1, but Joel Armia answered shorthanded to pull within 3-2.

That’s when MacKinnon scored again, followed by Nicholas Roy, to make it a 5-2 lead.

The Kings again scored shorthanded to pull within two, but Arturi Lehkonen scored on the power play late in the second to go up 6-3.

Artemi Panarin scored midway through the third for the Kings’ final goal, but then Gabriel Landeskog and Lehkonen each scored after MacKinnon’s fight for the final 8-4 margin.

MacKinnon finished the night with his fight to go with his two goals.

Nelson had a goal and two assists. Nazem Kadri also dished out two assists.

The Avalanche could hardly have drawn up a more exciting night for their home fans. How often do they get to see eight goals and their superstar drop the gloves? It certainly was worth the price of admission, and Colorado will be hoping it set the tone for their big goals for the season ahead.