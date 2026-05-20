Colorado Avalanche-Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 Betting Preview, Odds, Predictions for WCF Matchup

The Colorado Avalanche have enjoyed a lengthy amount of rest after taking care of the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Semis of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, the Avalanche take on their toughest task yet, with the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights also looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knicks defeated the Anaheim Ducks in six games to advance, and both teams are set for battle, which will begin on Wednesday, May 20.

It’s already been announced that Cale Makar will miss game one of the WCF against the Golden Knicks, which is a big development already in the series.

The last time the Avalanche and Golden Knicks played against each other in the WCF? 2021, with the Golden Knights advancing to the Cup Final.

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Avalanche-Golden Knicks Game 1 Preview

The Colorado Avalanche had the best record in the Western Conference of the NHL this season, so they will enjoy the luxury of home ice throughout this season, which means the first two games of the WCF will be held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

With Cale Makar out for game 1, Colorado will have to emphasize cooling down Mitch Marner and limiting the impact of Jack Eichel. Both things will be hard, as Marner and Eichel are two of the best forwards in the National Hockey League.

As for the Avalanche, they have perhaps the most prolific and explosive offensive attack left in these Stanley Cup Playoffs (as they’ve also had for much of the regular season) with Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Jack Drury, Martin Necas, and Valeri Nichushkin. However, goaltending is usually the deciding factor in such high-stakes playoff matchups. Colorado will continue to roll with the tandem of Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood, but Jared Bednar will likely roll with the hot hand on a game-by-game basis.

Game one of the Western Conference Finals is being broadcast on ESPN, and puck drop is set for 8:10 p.m. EST.

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Betting Preview for Avalanche-Golden Knicks Game 1

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and subject to change:

Moneyline: Colorado Avalanche: -175 ($175 bet wins $100), Vegas Golden Knicks: +145 ($100 bet wins $145)

The Avalanche have won four of their last five games.

Puck Line (spread): Avs -1.5 (+142), VGK +1.5 (-170)

Total goals scored: O 6.5 (+102) U 6.5 (-122)

In the last five games the Golden Knicks played against the Ducks, three of the past five contests featured 7 or more goals.

For the Avalanche in their series against the Wild, four of the last five games between the two featured 7 or more goals.

Prediction Time…

It’s prediction time!! There isn’t crazy value on the Colorado Avalanche to win outright here at -175, although it’s the best value you can get Colorado on the moneyline in over two weeks.

For my prediction, I’ll take the over goals scored at 6.5. It’s a dicey best for two teams that may be feeling each other out, but the Avs goaltending has been shaky, and Colorado features the best offense left in the playoffs. It’s a little concerning that the line moved from 5.5 to 6.5 because over 5.5 goals might have been a slam dunk.

However, there’s far too much firepower in this series for goals NOT to be scored.